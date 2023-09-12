Onions, Ogres, Oh My! | Column

A wise ogre once said, “Ogres are like onions…Onions have layers. Ogres have layers.” That wise ogre was Shrek himself.

This quote hit me last week, as I sat at The Daily Collegian Table in the Willard Building with one of the Collegian’s Sams, and she was complimenting my jewelry.

For anyone who doesn’t know, I LOVE my jewelry. I love stacking rings and bracelets, and layering necklaces. The mismatched metals and colorful stones that dangle from my neck, and decorate my wrists and fingers, make me stand out.

This is one of the many ways I express the physical “layers” that are in my life.

We all have layers which are significant to who we are.

Layers are cool because despite them all working together to create a bigger thing, each layer is different. Looking at an onion, as Shrek suggested, we know that each layer is slightly different in shape than the layer that rests above or below it. Similarly, when onions go bad, their layers go one by one, not all at once.

Similar to being a living and breathing scrapbook, we’re all arrangements of the layers that make us unique from the person next to us. While this sounds cliché, it's true.

Last spring, a friend of mine introduced me to one of their layers: journaling. They described how journaling was an exercise and self-care activity they benefited from. Soon, I found myself religiously journaling each night.

Another friend peeled back a layer of their life and introduced me to a new ice cream flavor. I’m now an avid fan of blueberry-lemon ice cream, and I highly recommend it.

Other people have peeled back deeper layers, and in exchange, I’ve peeled back some of my personal layers. Afterall, having layers and being adaptive is a gift that makes us all human, and we should never take it for granted.

Sharing layers is not a one-way street. My layers have rubbed off on friends, too.

My love for fresh flowers each week has inspired friends of mine to make a weekly trip to the flower stand. I’ve started suggesting ways for my friends to pair their jewelry pieces with other things they own, and together we rock campus with our glitz and glam.

Living, laughing and layering go hand-in-hand, but finding the right people to unpeel with is something that takes time — but with time comes good things.

*happy ogre noises*

