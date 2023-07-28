Ode to the shore | Column

I realized I’d incurred the wrath of Poseidon upon my discovery of a small crab claw lodged in my toe while swimming.

I yelled out, “YOW!!” like Mel Blanc and threw it into the water. I thought maybe I deserved that one. I had entered the sanct kingdom of the crustaceans. I did step on it, after all.

It’s something I have done before, and will continue to do, without much recourse.

The New Jersey coastline is largely homogeneous all the way down, only differing in atmosphere and geography — the latter creating the former. The antique Cape May sits quietly at the end of the island, more or less alone. Stone Harbor, Sea Isle City and Avalon are hipper and younger, more conducive to window shopping, hanging out in the middle of the state. Wildwood is wild.

The gods of this place are cute and cherubin and largely family-friendly, but the gods of the ocean are unmerciful. They are not nice. Rip tides, shark attacks, 10-foot tall waves — which left me battered and bruised today — and crab claws in my toes.

Quiet presides over the beaches, disturbed by the laughter of the crowd, banter going, Ferris wheels turning. This quiet is nice and people talk through it.

—...slept in till lunch! a little girl says.

— Till lunch? Wow! her mother says.

That’s mostly how it goes.

It’s a good time for everyone. They eat and laugh on the boardwalk all the way down toward 23rd Street.

Words chirp, —Drink deep, taste your surroundings, take them in, feel as though this will pass and you might be fine. You will know.

And I try to type, but all I get are song lyrics. La ti da. “Ave Maria” sung in soprano, cracking glasses in my head. The quiet infects the conscience. Om.

I’m feeling a nice breeze from the sea, the sky is getting purple and the fat old sun dips as if being gently lowered down from a fishing line.

Heartache doesn’t leave but comes in and goes out with the tide.

But it’s time for ice cream, so that can wait.

