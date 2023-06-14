Nothing matters and everything matters | Column

This past year, two words changed my life.

“Nothing matters.”

Thank you, Phoebe Cykosky. (Don’t let this go to your head.) Editor’s note: Retweet.

Phoebe taught me many things and one of the most important, to this day, is that nothing matters — well, nothing does and everything does.

This is an idea that’s only become clearer since being in Spain — today marks one month abroad.

NOTHING MATTERS

Nothing matters because I was on a beach.

A few weekends ago, our study abroad group traveled to Nerja, Spain. We arrived at the hotel around 7 or 8 p.m., dropped off our things and went on a short walk afterward.

We were told there was a beach, but I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect much. I was tired from a long but beautiful day in Málaga. I figured it would be a darling town like the rest of Spain, and I would love it, but that would be that.

I was dead f---ing wrong.

The beach in Nerja was one of the prettiest things I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m not convinced it was real. The beach has been my phone screensaver for the past two weeks.

I’m failing as a print journalist here, but there is no way to describe its beauty in words without being there. The gag is that you will just see a pretty beach — not a breathtaking, life-changing beach, so peaceful, undisturbed and vast that you can’t tell where it stops and the sky starts. I’m going to put pictures here, but I’m not doing it justice or describing it well. Sorry.

And thus, nothing matters. Not the grades I got on my test, whether I said the wrong thing at dinner the other night, if anyone likes me as a person, if people at the beach can see my stretch marks or unshaven hair, if it matters that I am writing about my unshaven hair in a column, if I have misplaced a key or credit card, what I’ll wear to dinner tonight, if people think I’m a good person, if I am one.

These are the kinds of irrational, annoying thoughts that run through my mind 24/7. I won’t say my mind was entirely clear when I was on that beach and I had no thoughts. They were there in the background – but they didn’t matter anymore.

Nothing mattered because I was on that beach, and I had made it to see that incredible view and swim in that water, when I did not think I would make it, at 20 years old.

At that moment, all of my little, everyday worries — that take up so much time and energy — didn’t matter. Because I got myself there. I lived. I experienced it. I’m doing OK.

For me, that was a reminder that the world is so much bigger and important than the thoughts in my head. It moved me. There’s a lot to unpack here, but we’ll save that conversation for another time.

Just take what I say with a grain of salt because there’s more than just beautiful beaches to live for.

In the end, my preoccupations about the tiniest of things won’t matter. But that view, that experience, that life and that peace will.

EVERYTHING MATTERS

Everything matters because time is limited.

As you might’ve heard, I was on a beach. But, much to my chagrin, that time on that beach was limited — all time and all experiences are.

Because of this, everything matters.

Grand experiences like the one I’m so lucky to be experiencing right now — 2 1/2 months studying abroad in Spain — are not exactly the “everything.”

The good stuff exists in how I spend each day in this time.

The same weekend we visited Nerja, the gang stopped in a very small town called Frigiliana.

Frigiliana is set on a mountain that overlooks a body of water — I know this is weird to say but I don’t know which one, dawg.

We had about three hours of time in this town and only one task: Eat. So, until then, you could do anything you wanted.

Immediately, I wanted to climb to the top of the town — most people came along and it was so worth it. It was incredible, and lunch felt even more fulfilling after steep, uphill walks.

On this walk, a few of us visited a small paint shop that had lovely, colorful, handmade paintings of the same street the store was located on. There was a lovely, smiley dog that became good friends with my professor, Majo, at the store. I’d been missing my dogs, so seeing the one in the shop roll over for Majo’s belly rubs was part of the “everything” that matters.

What I mean to say by “everything matters” is this: Life is short, so you can’t always sit around and relax. Every minute matters because you matter.

Everything you do matters because you matter.

That being said… girl, rest! Do not take this as a sign to never stop and take a break from the stress and toil of being alive — but take risks and fill life with “little things” and experiences, too.

Examples of things that have been part of my everything matters:

The kindness and attentiveness of the woman helping my friends and I in a perfume shop in Sevilla The sunset on the bus ride back this weekend The small signs of heart-warming love and friendliness in the streets of Spain (and that nice strangers have given me) The metal grates on a window that formed the shape of a heart Jumping off a tall rock in water in (most) of my clothes for fun — and because it was “ahora o nunca”

Now, when you are forgetting all of your worries at the beach, there are of course things that still matter like your friends and family, your well-being, and yes, grades I guess.

But I think you get the point. And I hope that you can find a good balance of nothing matters and everything matters, as I am trying to do now.

