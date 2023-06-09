Notes, ephemera, transcriptions of a feeling | Column

Coming upon an ephemeral feeling, one that seizes the feeler in its grasp seemingly out of nowhere, going, going, unceasing yet fragile in form, is the same feeling as being stricken with the common cold.

The word “ephemera” is loosely connected to the German “Eintagsfieber” or “day fever” — a fitting crib for the nastiest kind of fleeting sensation that might befall a starry-eyed dreamer, a child looking forward and back at his life or otherwise sad soul.

These ghosts often take the form of memories you swore you forgot, yet they still find you somehow.

Peering out today, I see it’s a good day as any to write about this, under the stark, white sky. I thought it was fog when I saw it, and then I got the news of fires in Canada and New Jersey.

Here I stitch some pieces of ephemeral writing together, haphazardly: notes, personal and academic; sources, quoted directly if possible; scraps of paper; fabrications, of my own design; and memories, of my own misinterpretation, among other possible obscenities.

—O, es sind goldene unvergeßliche Tage, voll von den Freuden der Liebe und süßer Beschäftigung! [Translation: Oh, these are golden, unforgettable days, full of the joys of love and sweeter pursuits!]

So said Hölderlin, and I wonder if he’s right. I can only hope he is, and that these days will arrive shortly.

—Satan does two principal things: he makes you find the allure of suffering, and makes you relish in it, Mark Twain could have said, but not to me. —But who prays for Satan? Who, in 18 centuries, has had the common humanity to pray for the one sinner that needed it most?

In a rare collection of early poetry from the Romantic era, following an ornate frontispiece characteristic of the time, its now forgotten editor placed an epigraphic poem at the center of the first page:

To Artifice

Never did I know of this subtle thing

That booms and chants among other Decay;

Pounding upon the door, it does not sing,

But crudely mocks any who show dismay.

“Such an affront to God, this cannot stand!”

One said, in folly, to the madden’d mass.

Few rise, and fewer more heed this demand,

Until a fear grips them and halts their Task.

Masses falter here and there through it all,

Push’d back amid a blast, men bearing arms

Advance against a risen figure, tall.

Above the mass he spoke in cloakèd garms,

“I am that which pounds through and causes strife,

“I crudely mock thee all, for I am Life.”

Scholars have made the conclusion that this sonnet, in the structure of those written principally by William Shakespeare and many of those he influenced, was likely penned by the editor himself — in a vain attempt to place himself in the ranks of Shelley, Coleridge and Keats and secure a place in literary history.

Despite its clunky verbiage and otherwise vague message, its context does illuminate an important historical tightrope to our time in its expression of extreme ennui and dissatisfaction with life.

The final couplet and thesis of the sonnet declares that life is something pounding which causes strife. It doesn’t offer a remedy for this problem, but perhaps we, as readers, can invent one….

Paralysis. Being aware of a good moment in the moment and fearing it won’t happen again. “Most men lead lives of quiet desperation” [Henry David Thoreau said, famously].

Shorely my dear. And torn asunder. No original thoughts. Starless and bible black. Never mind it all. How it dances. Think of flecks and globular sounds take yew awn a trip past turnstile tongues of forgotten trespasses against some elder god. Mayyyyybe youuuu have lost itttttt?

’Tis no sin for a man to labor in his conviction, Falstaff says, and this shall be my errant dream: to carve out of life what I see fit.

Let things be confusing. Let yourself consider how most things are not understandable and let yourself be confused. Let me out. Let this machine be easier to use. Let me down easily. “Let them eat cake.”

Let those at war pause to sit down and let them reconvene next time to begin the war again. Let me have a rest. Let me out. Let this simplicity overtake me. Let this complexity recede and wither into nothing. Let me understand. Let me speak better. Let me come back to the table for dinner — I really didn’t mean that.

Let things be too easy. Let them go. Let this dog go and that dog go too, and let out all the guinea pigs and let them sit in the yard. Let me have a rest. Let me have a good time without brandishing that thing in my face. Let, let, let me let go.

