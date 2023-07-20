Nicknames are my love language | Column

This week, I’ve been thinking a lot about the importance of nicknames. Or rather, how vital nicknames are to me and my relationships.

I don’t go by my real name. Most of my family doesn’t. My full name is Catherine, but I identify myself with a nickname given to me practically since the day I was born: Catey.

This nickname has been my name for the entire 21 years of my life, and I really couldn’t imagine it any other way. Catherine sounds a bit too formal for me despite it being written on my birth certificate.

Obviously, with a strange spelling like Catey, I’ve been called a million variations of it. Cat, Catty, Cater or Cade — you name it and it’s been my name.

We call my younger sister Dave. She’s almost 16 years old and we’ve been referring to her as Dave since before she could crawl.

My brother came up with this one. He was sitting in the backseat of our minivan one day and started talking to Abbey — her real name, and yet another nickname that came from Abigail — and called her Babes. Why? Because she’s a baby.

Babes continued to evolve based on an incorrect understanding of rhyming, and this resulted in Dave. That one stuck. Over the years, Dave has taken on many forms — David, Davie Blue and Dave the Wave, but it has continued to revolve around the ever-present Dave.

And for the life of me, I couldn’t tell you why we’ve continued to call her that after all this time. But I know that one will never go away, no matter how much trouble I have explaining to people that my sister’s name is Dave.

I call one of my best friends from high school Gibs, or Gibson or Gibby. Her name is Gabi. I think the reader can make their own deductions of how that one came to be. It was a pretty simple evolution.

Another friend of mine from home calls me titty money. It came out of nowhere and it stuck. Inexplicable, inappropriate and so, so strange, but it always makes me laugh.

We call my dog Rooney, Dennis — as in “Dennis the Menace.” She was evil as a puppy, and although rather sweet now, she still has a mean streak. We call her Dennis so often she might not know her real name, but it’s all out of love.

My old dog, Kelly, was called Bae. We got her in 2013 when that word was super popular. I haven’t been able to call anything else Bae since she died, partially because it kind of makes me cringe, and partially because Kelly was the one and only Bae.

Half of these have the most mundane backstories, but these nicknames are everything to me.

No one in my life can get away without a nickname. I find nicknames to be forms of endearment and a love language of their own. It shows people that you know them more intimately and it creates a closer bond within a relationship or group.

Yes, of course, one’s true name is important. But I’d argue that nicknames can be just as equally important when it comes to a feeling of belonging and companionship.

I’ve never felt more loved in my life than when called by a nickname. It’s a verbal hug. It’s asking if you ate today or how you slept last night. It’s an “I love you” from everyone who calls you that name.

So, keep loving your people by calling them your confusing and ridiculous nicknames. It might mean more than you know.

