Nebraska’s historic women’s volleyball match makes statement for future of women’s sports | Column

92,003.

That’s how many people were in attendance at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium — and no, it wasn’t for a football game. They were there to watch their No. 4-ranked women’s volleyball team take on Omaha in a historic matchup that rewrote the record books.

It was the largest attendance at any women’s sporting event ever and obliterated the record for the highest attendance at any collegiate volleyball match — men’s or women’s.

The Cornhuskers came out with a dominant 3-0 victory by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-13, but there was more to celebrate than just the win.

It was a big step forward for women’s sports everywhere and proved that they can go head-to-head with men’s sports in viewership when given the opportunity.

Nebraska football boasts one of, if not the best fanbases in the sport. The team holds a current sellout streak of 390 consecutive games — an NCAA record dating back to 1962.

That said, the Aug. 30 volleyball game gathered a higher attendance than any Cornhusker football game ever.

Women’s volleyball has consistently beaten out their male counterparts when it comes to viewership. In 2023, the women’s championship game drew 1.19 million pairs of eyeballs, while the men registered 143,000 — both were aired on ESPN 2.

The same rings true at Penn State, where the women’s team averaged 3,177 fans per home match, while the men averaged an EIVA-best 897 home attendance.

But it’s not just volleyball.

The NCAA women’s basketball championship game averaged 9.92 million viewers this year — its highest ever mark by far and was the most-viewed college event ever on ESPN+. This was due to a significant increase in coverage leading up to the game, as well as the fact that the game was televised on a broadcast network for the first time since 1995.

While the men’s championship game averaged more viewers at 14.7 million, it was a record low, continuing a recent decline in viewership. In fact, the four least-viewed men’s championship games have come in the last five seasons.

Now that the women’s matchups are receiving more coverage and accessibility than ever before, the trend is clear that the gap in viewership is starting to close. Quickly.

This is evident at the professional level as well.

The WNBA experienced its highest viewership in over 20 years this past season with an average of 556,184 viewers per game, up 67% from 2022.

While the WNBA’s viewership soars, the NBA has experienced a decrease in viewership over the past four seasons. The 2020-21 season saw the lowest viewership in over 30 years, averaging only 1.31 million viewers.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer team is breaking records, too. In their group play in the 2023 World Cup, the USWNT averaged 6.43 million viewers in its 1-1 draw vs. Netherlands, breaking the previous record of 5.26 million in 2019.

All of these numbers showcase the future that women’s sports have in the United States. As men’s viewers drop and women’s viewers rise, it seems that women’s sports are evening out with their counterparts, getting the respect they deserve.

This past year has shown us that Americans across the country are tuning in to women’s sports at record levels, and they’re hungry for more — all they need is a bigger platform.

