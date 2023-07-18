My plane hit a building, all I got was 5 hours of sleep at a Marriott and a T-shirt | Column

Editor’s Note: The Editorial Board of the Daily Collegian is currently in the process of filing paperwork to prevent Braden S. Dyreson from entering the United States after his time abroad.

The past couple of weeks of studying abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark, have been crazy.

First off, my class went to the south of France for a week.

I know, I know it's pretty lame. It was just blue ocean, bright sun and great food. Honestly, I give it a four out of 10 ranking. We went to Nice — which is pronounced Nice not Nice (I know you said Nice instead of Nice in your head) — which was nice. This was for a philosophy class called “The Good Life.”

We went to all the major philosophy sites: the mountain that Simone de Beauvoir hiked, the lookout that Friedrich Nietzche wrote at and where Albert Camus extinguished a cigarette.

From France, I went to Rome and saw its version of Beaver Stadium — the Colosseum. It has fewer seats than Beaver Stadium, but considering what we know now about CTE, it kind of ends up with the same result.

When in Rome, I did as the Romans do. I went to the Spanish steps, but they weren’t in Spain. I went to the Vatican City but didn’t get to meet the P-man himself, Frankie, so that was a waste. How is a country formed around two churches and a museum? I’ll never know.

I had to fly out that night from Rome, which turned into a whole ordeal.

My flight got delayed two times which isn’t that big of a deal. We finally got onto the airplane four hours later, I popped my headphones on, closed my eyes and relaxed.

About 45 minutes later, we were still on the tarmac, an announcement was made in Italian and then Danish and then chaos erupted on the plane. I asked the flight attendant what was going on and she explained that the car that backs up the plane had backed it into a building so they were checking to see if the plane was still flyable.

Turns out there was a hole in the tail of the plane so it wasn’t able to be flown, so we all had to get off the plane and hang out in the middle of the runway. We bussed back to the airport where we stood around and waited for three hours for the airline to find us a hotel.

When we finally got to the hotel rooms they assigned us, we found out they were already occupied by people. I thought that a riot might break out at this point.

Eventually it all got sorted out and the next day we got back to Copenhagen.

