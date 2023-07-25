Mountain moments: Being proud of your progress | Column

The Alyeska Ski Resort in Girdwood, Alaska, had a lift that took passengers to a ski point where they could choose to either descend or trek up the mountain — another near 600-foot change in elevation over the span of just under a kilometer.

My father was smart and stayed inside where the harsh Alaskan wind and drizzle didn’t get to him, but I bravely made my way to the bottom of the climb.

When I say my lungs have never felt more ill in my life (I was a seasoned cross country, 400 meter sprinter, 400 hurdler, 600 meter specialist and relay runner), my lungs felt like someone had ripped them out of my chest and filled them with Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup.

As I scaled the mountain, I refused to look back. A word of advice from my nana sat in the back of my mind: “When you say, “Let’s go,” you never take that first step backward.”

Determined — and with the wind blowing my ponytail into my mouth — I continued the laborious hike up.

The air felt thinner, the rocks seemed to move whenever I tried to avoid them, and the huge blackbirds were screaming. But I could see the top.

My calves were on fire; my lungs felt still full of soup, and my head felt light. But once I stood at the top, as soon as my eyes met the clouds I’d surpassed, I didn’t feel any of it.

The clouds seemed to create a halo around the mountain tops, and for a moment it appeared to be like heaven. It would have been even more lovely if the blackbirds stopped screaming.

Despite the elements and aches of my bones and joints, the trek was complete. Looking back down at the lift station, it looked so close. But just having completed the trek, I knew it wasn’t.

I think the best part of the whole adventure though was watching my mother complete the climb in a pair of Sperry Boat Shoes.

This literal “mountain moment” brought a wave of déjà vu over me.

During the fall semester of my sophomore year, I coined the term “toilet bowl moment.”

One of these moments can be described as “the moment you become overly aware of what’s bothering you, what’s going on and you zap back into reality.” My “mountain moment” was hastily scribbled onto a piece of paper I kept in my belt bag.

“Mountain Moment: Looking back at your progress and realizing that in the grand scheme, it's actually such a small step — but that's the source of excitement.”

We all have our mountain moments, whether we realize it or not.

To those who will be seniors this fall: You’ve done it. You’ve completed this chapter and proudly taken the steps to start the next.

To the freshman who will meet campus for the first time — your upcoming year is going to be full of these moments. You’re growing, and for the next few weeks, you’re going to be checking off a lot of “firsts.”

To those in between the start and the finish — opportunities to look back at your progress and continue to grow await. A new semester means new adventures, friends and goals.

We all have mountains that wait for us to scale them. You can climb them all. Some may require a team; some may require a solo trip. Others may call for a map or for a break halfway up. But in the end, what we learn along the way, the music we listen to (hey Siri, play Love Sosa), and those that we get to meet, are what make the trip.

