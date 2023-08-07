Mount Nittany: The unspectacular hike that tells us who we are | Column

Mount Nittany is a silly hike up a big hill. There, I said it.

There are many rituals, traditions and rites of passage at Penn State, but there are none more overhyped than climbing Mount Nittany.

After doing the hike my first year, and again as a junior last November, I’ve become disillusioned with Mount Nittany as a whole.

The name itself is fairly deceiving. Many geologists classify hills that are 1,000 feet taller than the surrounding area to be mountains.

“Mount” Nittany stands at around 2,000 feet tall. Meanwhile, the city of State College rests at an altitude of around 1,100 feet.

This means Nittany’s “mount” status is at the very least up for debate from a technical standpoint.

But that’s just what it’s called. The name isn’t important. We should judge a thing by what it does and its character — not by what it’s called.

Mount Nittany, tucked away off campus in the hills of Lemont, starts unofficially and unceremoniously.

While good hikes start with good trail heads, Mount Nittany opens in an unattractive spot. The trailhead is marked with a port-a-potty, some old tables and unkept signs.

It starts on a gravel road that forks through an obscured walking path even alongside another unpaved road.

Once you’ve deciphered where the actual trail is, it splits into a white-blazed path and a blue one.

One takes hikers right up the slope to the loop around the crown of the hill, and the other is a slightly more gradual route that tops out on the North side.

Neither trail is particularly pleasant.

Not only is the grade quite steep for casual hiking, but it’s not long enough for anyone who is actually looking for a sustained workout.

However, the purpose of hiking isn’t always for a workout. Most people just want to enjoy a view as they go.

Well, in Mount Nittany’s case, there’s no view for the entirety of the hike up nor is it filled with beautiful forest scenery along the way. It’s a grassless, rocky and dirt-covered slope.

Naturally, if the Mount Nittany hike isn’t about the journey, then surely, it must be about the destination.

The hike ends at the rounded top of the hill. Here lies the lone bright spot of Penn State’s most famous outdoor excursion: the Mike Lynch Overlook.

It’s one of the best views in the whole valley, and it puts the Penn State bubble into honest context:

Penn State is a small, yet sprawling, college town in the middle of an ordinary set of hills, and it’s marked by one ugly, monstrous, steel temple of sport.

That is what we are.

I don’t write this to belittle proud Penn Staters. I’m not saying this to play the contrarian among a famously zealous crowd.

Mount Nittany is hardly a mountain. It’s far from a good hike, but it does what hikes are supposed to do.

Hikes are supposed to center us, and they’re supposed to ground us.

When our thoughts and worries grow untamed and too far into the clouds, we hike to untangle and reel ourselves in.

When Penn State gets too big, too wild for us to cope with, climb up that silly little hill to see it for what it is and not what you’ve built it up to be.

Reality exists far from our expectations no matter how tempered we keep them.

There’s a whole new class of first-year students arriving on campus in a few weeks. Each one of them, if they don’t already know, will hear about the tradition of walking the slopes of Mount Nittany for the first time.

It’s just a little mountain without some sort of lion, spectacular views or memorable trails, and that’s OK. Mount Nittany is not the one pretending to be something it's not: We are.

We are the ones claiming it’s something more special than what it is.

Maybe that’s the key of the Mount Nittany experience and the Penn State experience. You’ll never enjoy it if you’re wrapped up in what it’s “supposed to be.”

It can’t possibly live up to whatever expectations someone else’s unreliable recollection stipulates.

So in every way, please disregard my opinion on Mount Nittany, on Penn State. I hope you throw everyone’s opinion out the window. Do the hike for yourself, maybe even by yourself.

Instead of living in what you or someone before you remembers this place to be, go see it for yourself with new eyes and grounded feet.

