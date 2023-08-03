London is calling and I picked up | Column

Editor’s Note: The nation of Denmark has reached out to The Daily Collegian to help extradite the deportation of one Braden Dyreson.

So I managed to survive my plane crash in Rome and made it back to Copenhagen in one piece, or as they say in Danish “unt pøce,” to wrap up my philosophy class.

Copenhagen is a cool city surrounding a historic harbor. In recent years, the harbor has been cleaned up so people can swim in it. This is a pretty dope experience until you go swimming in an unmarked area and end up getting hit by a boat.

But other than that, studying in Copenhagen has been amazing. I was just getting the feel for the city when my next class, “Children in a Multicultural Context,” started, and we traveled to jolly old London town.

After leaving Gatwick Airport, we took the train into London.

During this visit, we stayed in the Borough of Tower Hamlets, which is located between the financial district and the East End of London. This is where the notorious Jack the Ripper murders happened. Fortunately, I was not killed.

We ended up having the most London week ever. We had tea, met King Charles, stole some stuff from another country and visited Big Ben.

That’s right, we met one of my oldest enemies: the monarchy.

We decided to walk to Buckingham Palace just to check it out. After arriving, we were ordered to make an opening on the path so they could open the gates. We stood around for 25 minutes. At one point, an older balding man walked out and the whole crowd gasped. But it turned out to just be a random old white dude — which technically the King is, but whatever.

Eventually, a caravan left the grounds and a car carrying a waving Charlie followed.

But there’s more than just the King in London, there’s also incredibly bad English food, such as mushy peas. Mushy peas are essentially overboiled peas that are then mashed with absolutely zero seasoning. I personally think this is just a prank they play on outsiders. There’s no way people actually enjoy eating this.

In conclusion, Copenhagen is neat; London is cool; Charles is old; mushy peas are groody, and Braden is living it up.

