Like a fire that consumes all before it | Column

American painter Cy Twombly (1928-2011) was as much a painter as he was a historian, court jester of high art and journalist of antiquity.

In his 10-painting series titled “Fifty Days at Iliam,” the fourth painting stands starkly against the other pieces: a heaping mass of textured oil hangs above a phrase, written in Twombly’s characteristic garbled handwriting, stating this patch of red is “Like A Fire That Consumes All Before It.”

The piece juts out. It's violent. It looks like he slathered the paint on with a butter knife before smacking it with his hands to get the energy right, to match the feeling of the final days of the Trojan War during Homer’s “Iliad.”

Twombly deliberately exhibited energy in the frenetic primary colors. In Rilke’s howling schrecklich, angels might pop out at you in one, and in another there’s a lingering sadness of light.

Yet the quality of his work I’m most interested in is not its technical ability, but its lack of apparent technique: The paintings are almost childlike in composition.

This aspect, I argue, is what makes Cy Twombly’s work a whole joy to take in. I delight in the confusion of not knowing where to look in any given painting of his. In traditional art, there is always a simple subject — a focal point. Twombly’s work is much different.

Despite the grim subject matter and how Twombly chooses to depict it, there is fun in the paint. Even away from the narrative he represents the joy of creation in how he casts his paint across the canvas. The perilous tumult of “Achaeans in Battle” displays Achilles red with anger over the death of his friend Patroclus at the hands of Hector.

Many of his detractors will disagree that any of his paintings are fun to look at. Critics tend to tear down his entire artistic project as one of pretension and academic rambling. But as far as I can tell, the best pieces of music are not made by excessively preened career musicians who favor intense use of music theory, but rather by those people who cannot live without making and doing something and who often lack formal training.

This doesn’t happen so much in the world of painting.

Twombly was definitely preened in many high art institutions, like Black Mountain College, along with painter Robert Rauschenberg and experimental composer John Cage. However, there is, nonetheless, rejection of the formal characteristics of even experimental painting.

When walking through the Philadelphia Museum of Art, one might get the sense of both characteristics: trained and untrained, formal and informal, happiness and sadness.

There’s Helen of Troy, all cloaked in her fortuitous bliss of garms, standing with all of the Greeks in battle; clear as day; clear as some oil crayoned scribbles on a giant canvas.

What should this do for you? It shouldn’t do anything other than impart the inspiration to simply do, simply make, rather than getting caught up in the rabblement of worrying about technique. Technique will follow love.

