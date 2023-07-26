Life in plastic is fantastic: ‘Barbie’ encapsulates the best, worst of womanhood | Column

If you don’t live under a rock, you’ve probably heard of the recently released “Barbie” movie.

Both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” two highly anticipated movies with completely opposite aesthetics, were released on Friday. This shared release has been heavily discussed as a revolutionary pop culture moment.

I even saw the “Barbenheimer” news on CNN yesterday.

I can’t properly comment on “Oppenheimer” since I haven’t seen it yet, although I did watch “Barbie” over the weekend, so I’m definitely at liberty to make a very unprofessional and probably extremely surface-level review of the movie.

Let’s start with some basics. “Barbie” is written and directed by Greta Gerwig, director of the critically acclaimed “Ladybird” and “Little Women.” Not only is this a knock-out record for Gerwig, but this directing history also built up a lot of credit and suspense for herself, and the film, leading up to the “Barbie” release.

And with a hit cast with big names like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, America Ferrara and Kate McKinnon, how could a movie about one of the world’s most famous dolls not garner extreme amounts of attention?

I was expecting satire, humor and some political commentary, but what I wasn’t expecting from “Barbie” was the outright belief in the feminist cause that was simultaneously pink, sparkly and polka-dotted.

The very opening scene showed young girls smashing their scorned baby dolls and turning to look up to — literally and figuratively — a beach blonde, tanned and gorgeous woman that is the original Barbie doll. She donned red lipstick, a sassy ponytail and a chic black and white striped swimsuit.

The first scenes of Barbie Land depict an idealistic world for women where they are given the confidence and agency to speak their minds and hold powerful careers or positions just because they can and will.

These scenes show other Barbies in leadership positions and the confidence they have to handle their jobs and lives. One quote immediately stuck out to me: “I have no difficulty holding both logic and feeling at the same time. And it does not diminish my powers, it expands them.”

The accusation of being too emotional is something that men in the real world often use to diminish the idea of women holding powerful positions, but in Barbieland, this feature is celebrated as an important part of what it means to be Barbie.

The encouragement that not only can our world have a female president, an entirely female Supreme Court and women running an entire empire in and of itself is satirical in so many ways, but Gerwig made it possible to envision a new reality where everything women are villainized for in our society is what makes them powerful, unique and, well, Barbie.

The villain in the story is the patriarchy. By coming to the real world, Ken — Ryan Gosling — gets a taste of how men are treated as superior beings and implements the ideals of patriarchy into Barbie Land, ultimately turning that universe into “Kendom.”

Within Kendom lies all stereotypes of the patriarchy, bringing them into the light and onto the big screen, courtesy of Gerwig.

The concept of Kendom plays with the idea of “brainwashing” women into becoming submissive participants in their patriarchy. The only thing that can snap these Barbies out of their reverie is harsh truths about womanhood.

The idea of brainwashing and its so-called “cure” in this movie is not a subtle feminist move, but a powerful one. The direct statements of the controversies and adversities of womanhood are both funny and grounding — the reality of those lines hit the audience exactly where they were meant to.

“Barbie” is a movie with surprising wit and great existentialism that attracts and engages the viewer in a comedic and intense way. This is a film I’ll be thinking about for a long time to come.

Everything feminism and relating to the female experience is included in the movie, and it didn’t stop once — not even at the very last line.

At the end, Margot Robbie exclaims, “I’m here to see my gynecologist!” encapsulating what Barbie is truly about — womanhood at its very worst and its very best.

