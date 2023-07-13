Language inclusivity is important in an English-dominated U.S. | Column

Sunday marked the beginning of my eighth week studying abroad in Spain, which has been a phenomenal way to observe how incredibly interconnected, or globalized, our world is.

Language has played a significant role in helping me realize this.

Americans who grow up speaking English in the United States, like myself, have the innate privilege of being immediately prepared to use English as a lingua franca, which Merriam-Webster defines as “any of various languages used as a common or commercial tongues among peoples of diverse speech.”

Simply put, English is frequently used as a dominant language internationally.

English also dominates much of our daily life in the U.S., despite not having an official language.

When I was in high school, the school board wanted elementary school students to spend less time in their foreign language class to make room for other classes. Multiple parents, teachers and community members came to a board meeting to speak against this idea.

It was disheartening to see that learning a language wasn’t considered important enough for it to remain a constant part of a student’s education.

On the contrary, from observing life here in Spain and talking with others, it seems more weight is given to learning other languages in school.

I’ve observed that the average Spanish student learns more English in school than the average American student does Spanish.

This is not the case in the U.S., which demonstrates there is A) a lack of attention and resources for language-learning in the U.S. and B) English dominates the nation and those of us who grow up speaking English have an innate privilege because of that.

I also see more English here than I have seen Spanish in the United States — on street signs, in restaurants and at stores. Many people I’ve spoken with in those places are also able to speak some, if not fluent, English, as well.

The same can not be said for the majority of the regions of the United States, though it’s important to note that this depends on where you are. There are some areas where a variety of languages are spoken and greater inclusiveness is present.

In Spain, I’ve observed more inclusiveness of the many languages spoken here.

First, there are multiple languages that are considered co-official, as many autonomous communities have their own official language alongside the federal, official Castellano (Spanish).

Although only spoken in certain regions of the country, the languages outside of Castellano are still actively used in government administration, such as on official federal documents, within education and in the media.

For example, the top of the home page for the Spanish Senate lists six languages you can read the page in: Español, English, Catalá, Euskara, Galego and Valenciá.

When I checked the U.S. Senate’s webpage, I couldn’t find anywhere that allowed me to switch languages.

However, the United States’s government webpage has a button at the top to change the language to Spanish.

It’s definitely possible I simply couldn’t find more on the pages, but regardless, the visible, easy access on the Spanish Senate’s page is inclusive of the many languages spoken there — including English — whereas that’s not the case for the U.S. sites.

This is an example of the lack of support that exists in the U.S. for non-native English speakers.

Because English is the standard, dominant language in the U.S., people who don’t speak it are often discriminated against because of that.

There are people who have a lack of respect for other languages in the U.S. and the culture or cultures from which they originate.

In order to fill the lack of education and respect from which this prejudice derives, we need a shift in our culture around language and improvements in our education system.

In the same manner that we need to be more inclusive of the languages that already exist in the United States, we should be prioritizing the learning and appreciation of language as a whole.

Our empathy derives from the perspective we gain by learning about, appreciating and respecting people who are different from us.

More empathy can contribute to a kinder, more understanding and collaborative world.

In modern day, when we have multiple means of communication and so many universal problems to solve, understanding each other and working together based on that understanding is incredibly important.

Language needs a more prioritized place in our schools, in our workplaces, in our homes and in our daily interactions in the streets throughout the U.S.

Prioritization means more resources and inclusiveness both for people coming to the US with a first language different from English, and for those already in the U.S. looking to expand their language abilities.

A greater appreciation of language as a whole will also contribute to solving the issue of prejudice that exists in the U.S. against other languages and cultures.

If we, the United States, are to benefit from globalization, we should also ensure we’re contributing positively to it through reducing our ignorance and increasing the respect, appreciation and resources we have for language in the nation.

