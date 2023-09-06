In the blink of an eye, senior year has arrived | Column

Three years ago, I entered college during the craziest time of my life. The end of my senior year of high school was taken away due to COVID-19, and I had no clue what to expect with the pandemic still going on as I moved into college.

However, while the pandemic took so much away from me, it led me to one of the best decisions I’ve ever made — transferring to Penn State.

While I never applied to Penn State coming out of high school, it was always a place that was very special to my family and me. Growing up going to football games at Beaver Stadium is what started my love for this school, and I would have never imagined I’d end up here.

As I begin my senior year, it's crazy to look back at how far I’ve come since walking on the campus of James Madison University in 2020.

After about two weeks on campus, COVID-19 cases began to spike on campus and JMU decided to send the freshman home and go remote. About a month later, the school decided it was safe to come back.

This whole process made it difficult to find my footing and become comfortable so far from home. This led to me asking my parents what they would think if I decided to transfer, but I knew the only place I would switch to was Penn State.

I took a chance on myself and applied and within two weeks I got the email that I was accepted to Penn State University Park. My mom thought it was a prank email at first, shocked that my dream was coming true so quickly.

Three years later, I’m still beyond happy with my decision. As my former sports editor, Luke Vargas, said to me after I was selected as an editor for The Daily Collegian: “You’re right where you’re supposed to be.”

From joining the Collegian to meeting tons of new and amazing people to traveling the world through Penn State’s study abroad program, there has been no shortage of unforgettable memories during my time here.

As I’m getting used to being a senior in college, I’m still unsure of what exactly I want to do with my life after I graduate, but there is nothing wrong with that.

There’s often so much pressure on students to have their lives planned out the minute they graduate, and that’s a completely unfair expectation.

While I would love to land a job and find a new place to live as soon as possible, I understand that it’s not the end of the world if that process takes longer than expected.

I’m excited for the journey ahead and hope that my senior year doesn’t fly by too quickly as I’m sure it will.

Juggling my classes, being an editor and applying for jobs is not an easy task, but I trust that everything will work out the way it's supposed to — and I’m going to do everything I can to make the most out of my last year at Penn State.