How time has changed my views on hiking, history | Column

There are two things I did not fully appreciate until I was an adult: hiking and history.

On almost every family vacation with my dad, my stepmom and my sister, we would hike some mountain, forest or rocky trail.

On our first trip to California, when I was about 9 years old, we hiked the highest waterfall in North America: Yosemite Falls.

In total, the hike took 13 hours. It was steep, we saw a mountain lion (#WeAre?) and we were, to my sister and I’s disfortune, an almond family, so we had little to eat besides a s---load of trail mix.

Side note: Whoever makes trail mix, PLEASE up your ratio of M&M’s to nuts. This is what world peace looks like.

Hiking was a bit traumatizing for me for other reasons, too. It was never a fun family outing. I was often yelled at for being too slow or, my least favorite words, dramatic and lazy.

Even though it became a running joke that I didn’t like hiking, that did not in the slightest stop me from being required to hike with the fam.

Now that I’m grown, however, I’ve found the outdoors to be essential to my physical and mental well-being.

The sun is good for your body and brain, and incredibly beautiful views of mountain tops and picturesque landscapes can have the same effect.

Dare I say it: I like hiking.

Is it always my first choice of activity? No. I dreaded it so much when I was younger because I knew it would end badly — maybe that’s not hiking’s fault, but the point stands.

I’m glad it’s an activity I can enjoy now. I find myself wishing I appreciated it for myself when I was younger.

I don’t wish I loved the experience with my family, but I wish my 6-to-12-year-old self could have stood on those cliffs and mountain peaks and felt the peace I feel now.

Thankfully, I’ve gotten to hike a lot in Spain.

One of the first days here, a few of us visited a cave with tons of naturally-built steps — an important part of hiking — and lots to explore.

I’ve also hiked through mountainous towns, more or less, and walked the famous Caminito del Rey.

This route is incredibly beautiful and full of history, which is a second thing I did not appreciate enough when I was young.

Now, I love history, and it’s become an essential part of the many places I’ve visited. I thought I would dread learning about all the cool things we were going to see in Ronda, and many of the other cities we visited during these past six weeks because my attention span is terrible.

And I’ll admit, I did not love it at first.

But then I traveled to Madrid, and realized that was stupid.

Without the very kind, free, in-depth yet summarized information my professors prepared for us, I wouldn’t understand the full backstory of where I was.

And that is a feeling like no other.

We visited a cave with paintings from years and years and years and years ago. I stepped on the same rocks the people built fires on back then — more or less.

We visited the Alhambra, and I strolled through the same gardens and rooms that kings and queens did.

I walked through Plaza of España — the same place Natalie Portman walked when shooting a scene for Star Wars.

History is amazing.

I get chills thinking about how things have withstood time and how I can be at the same place as someone 100 years prior, though the world has completely changed.

Some things are the same and some are different. I bet princesses in the Alcázar de Segovia admired the landscape just like me, albeit I’m holding an iPhone.

When I was younger, I didn’t usually get this wild feeling. Maybe it was age, maybe it was ignorance or maybe I’ll never know. But I’m glad I can recognize and appreciate the history now.

If small me could see me now, she’d probably roll her eyes at my newfound perspective on hiking and history. But that’s okay because grown me’s got a bit more of a grip — on this at least.

