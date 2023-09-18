How gender roles surrounding parenting leaves moms working overtime | Column

Throughout the history of this country, and up until the last 60 years, women have been tossed aside.

This traces back to the very start of the country. Abigail Adams wrote to her husband, John Adams, to “remember the ladies” as he attended the First Continental Congress.

As we all know, John Adams did not remember the ladies. In fact, there’s nothing within the Constitution or the Bill of Rights ensuring protection of equal rights between men and women.

Of course, there are many federal laws that protect from discrimination based on sex, but those laws don’t change generalized assumptions about women and their role.

As someone who grew up in middle-to-upper class suburbs of Chicago, there were a lot of families that lived in dual-income households. Although mom and dad may be of equal stature within their workplace, the dynamic at home does not reflect equality.

Mom is organizing playdates, setting up car pools, getting dinner ready, scheduling doctors appointments and guess who’s staying home from work when a kid is sick? Mom.

Mom goes to work and comes home around 6 p.m. while picking up the kids from their various activities on her way back. She comes home and starts dinner, while exhausted from her workday.

At 8:30 p.m., the kids are finally in bed, but there's still a lot to do. Mom cleans the kitchen from dinner, straightens up and begins preparing lunches for the morning.

She finally sits down and starts going through her phone. Texts from other moms asking about play dates, confirmation for doctors appointments for the kids and clarification on carpools fills her inbox.

Dad gets home at 9:30 p.m. because he had to grab drinks with a client. Dad eats the leftovers from dinner and sits on the couch to watch Monday night football.

Mom gets ready for bed and ready for an exhausting week.

Running a household and taking care of kids is a lot of work — it is a full-time job. That’s why there are so many stay-at-home parents.

But when a mom goes back to work, that shouldn’t mean she’s working two jobs — one at home and one in the office. Running a house and taking care of kids is not a woman's job, it's a parent’s job.

There’s no reason the duties that come with being a parent should not be split between both parents. It’s a choice that women have on whether they want to go back to work or not after having a baby — a choice that women in the past have fought for.

The idea of a working mother is a mom who goes to work and comes home and does all of her “womanly” duties. This concept is not just sexist, but it’s incredibly outdated.

It takes two to make a kid, and it takes two to raise one.

Working dads should be splitting the responsibilities of kids and the household, as many do. Personally, it’s incredibly difficult watching women become exhausted and worn out from running in circles trying to do things that could easily be split with their partner based on an outdated and sexist idea.

After watching so many women in my life do this, it makes it incredibly important to me to make sure my future partner will understand that it’s a joint effort from both of us to raise children and provide for the household.

I have no desire to be a “super-mom.” I don’t want to be the woman who does it all, while their partner disappears on Saturdays to golf.

As Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.”