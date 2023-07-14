Home is a mindset | Column

I’ve lived in a few different houses throughout my childhood; however, until college, my home was always in Central Florida. I never had to change school districts and stayed with the same group of kids for my entire public school experience.

When I moved, I was not able to take my things with me, until this summer. I went to the storage locker where we shoved our lives for the past 18 years and shut the door.

Over the past two years, I’m lucky to say that I’ve met some of my best friends and people who have become my new family, but I was excited to go back to Orlando and be reunited with my old things.

What I expected to be a happy experience was far from it, we opened the storage locker door to see things frozen in time from the life we had here two years ago. A life with different friends, different families and routines we thought we missed.

Rather than being excited to be reunited with our old items, our visit back “home” felt like a chore.

The shopping center where I used to go with my friends in middle school was now plagued with bumper-to-bumper traffic and dimmed by car emissions.

My high school’s letters falling off the walls, surrounded by wire fences in the pursuit of better school security.

The longer I was away from my old home, the more my mind created idealistic memories of the place. Growing homesick for the place I grew up, I had conveniently forgotten the degradation of my community and the lack of my friends who stayed.

Suddenly, I was standing in a dim hallway of an Extra Space storage facility surrounded by closed restaurants and “For Sale by Owner” signs.

My friends from school packed up their things and moved on with their lives, just the same as I did.

The realization hit me, I spent many nights in my bedroom at Penn State homesick for a home that no longer existed, and somehow it made my final goodbye that much more difficult.

A few days after unpacking my things, I returned to State College to visit with some of my friends and chosen family.

When I entered the door, I felt peace seeing my painfully bright red living room walls and uncoordinated knick-knacks thrown about the house — although this old house was never what I envisioned as a home for myself.

It is this house with our broken couches that have comforted my roommates and me through late night homework sessions and tears from watching the movie “Coco.”

It is this house with floors that have seen too many spilled drinks and popcorn crumbs to count.

It is this house that I have the privilege to finally call my home.

