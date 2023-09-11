Helping ourselves, others during Suicide Prevention Week | Column

National Suicide Prevention Week is scheduled for Sept. 10-16. This time is set to inform people about suicide prevention and the warning signs of suicide.

Suicide is a nationwide epidemic impacting people of all ages. One in four people between 18 and 24 seriously considered suicide in the past month.

The effects of suicide are felt across generations. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 20-34.

Mental illness takes thousands of brothers, sisters, daughters and sons from us each year. People with some of the highest potential are left to grapple with the struggles of mental health in an attempt to protect others.

For many, college is some of the best years of peoples’ lives, but the change each year can be an extremely isolating experience.

From being home with family and friends to becoming completely independent is a big change.

While changes bring new experiences, they also revive new and old feelings that can be difficult to bear on your own. However, bringing up emotional pain and mental well-being is terrifying, and the fear of judgment is crippling.

Without prompting from others, confronting friends with your feelings can feel selfish, especially for those with mental health difficulties.

It’s easy to pretend mental health problems don’t exist. But what’s the point of friendship if not to handle the hard things together?

Depression is one of the most isolating things a human can experience and asking for help is an unbearable task. When friends are in a low, it’s hard to know what to say or how to help, but sometimes just being there can make a world of difference.

It’s not up to us to know how to pull someone out of the dark, but it is up to us to remind people that they are not alone.

We as friends have a responsibility to check in on each other.

We have a responsibility to those before us and to help protect future generations from the pain and loss of suicide.

We have a responsibility to those in our community — to watch out for them and to care when others are hurting. We must create an environment that is open to talking about struggles rather than suppressing them.

Throughout my life, I’ve lost multiple people to suicide, from uncles to high school friends. While this pain is one of the most insurmountable feelings to endure, I choose to honor those that I have lost through action.

By showing love and compassion and prioritizing checking in on friends, these actions will honor the lives lost to suicide and make peace with the pain surrounding loss.

Suicide prevention is not an easy task, but through remembrance and respect, we can each have an impact to protect the lives of others.

