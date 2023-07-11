Grief from a distance | Column

A lot is going on right now and none of it is my own. I’m quickly learning about — and just as quickly overwhelmed by — major and tragic events that are happening to the lives and families of the people around me that I care about.

It’s not easy to watch loved ones endure some of the worst experiences imaginable, as well as the emotions resulting from them. Those I know living through these awful realities hardly ever leave my mind. I constantly question how best to help them when it seems like nothing could.

But how can we put aside our grief over loss to help those it has impacted the most?

Simultaneously, how can we empathize with that grief when we feel like it pales in comparison to the grief of those who are suffering that loss?

We must feel that grief and also be strong for those who feel it more. These can be difficult shoes to understand being in.

Do you try to take their minds off it or do you talk about the person they’ve lost for the sake of keeping someone’s memory alive? How do we discuss grief and death without sugarcoating it while also not being insensitive?

How can you help someone when you have no idea what they feel or are going through?

I’ve been racking my brain for answers. I feel like I’m walking on eggshells trying to be supportive, empathetic and a compassionate listener.

I’m a fixer, and at the end of the day, I can’t fix this. I don’t even feel like I’m equipped to help.

What’s too much, and what’s too little? What smothers these grieving families, and what takes some of the burden off?

I Googled “How to help families suffering from loss,” and this is a list of ideas that came up:

Deliver food Run errands Spend time together Remember their loved one Give them the grace to work through their grief

These are all things that I feel I’ve known and have been doing.

There’s the guilt that you can’t help, the guilt that you’re sad, too, when their pain is unimaginable and the guilt that you have absolutely no idea how best to handle this.

But at the end of the day, the unknowingness when navigating grief from a distance is how you know you truly care.

You want the best for your people. You want to make it all go away and for there to be only sunshine, rainbows and togetherness for them. And although you can’t give them that, you can give them your best: love, empathy and endless and tireless support.

So when making your way through these choppy waters, remember that it’s OK to not know what to do. Ultimately, you can’t do anything tangible.

Just be there. Just always be there.

