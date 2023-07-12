Gracie’s Bag of Tricks | Column

Gracie’s note: My bag has some strange things in it, I know, but it’s very on brand of me. No bag shaming.

*Queue Vogue’s “What’s in my bag” Intro*

A woman’s bag is one of the most defining features of her. Life comes at you fast, and having a bag of tricks and treats has saved me more times than I can count, and I thought it would be fun to share what I keep in my silly bag with y’all. So let's go.

1. Phone

This is a gimme.

I recently purchased a new phone because my old one magically flew down the foyer stairs of my home, resulting in a broken speaker and microphone. I was more upset that “august” by Taylor Swift had stopped playing than the fact that my phone was totally dead. That was not good.

2. Wallet

Another gimme. License, passport, credit card, Starbucks Gold Card, AAA Insurance card and a prayer card that was handed to me by someone on campus. I refuse to throw it away because I’m convinced something bad will happen the moment I do. I don’t want my castle to crumble or my bridges to burn, so that card follows me everywhere.

3. Sunnies

There’s nothing more humbling than having to squint during the day to see five feet in front of you. I keep a cheap pair of sunnies in my bag at all times because 1) sun protection but 2) people can’t tell you’re staring at their dogs as you resist the urge to scoop it up and run. I have to be extra careful around cavalier king charles spaniels because if you know me, you know I love a London boy (and I bet they love my American smile).

4. Tea bags

I am not a picky person in most areas of life, but when it comes to tea, I only drink one kind: Twinings of London. This is my go-to, and I learned the royal family also drinks from the same tea brand. Therefore, I am royalty.

I always keep two to three teabags with me because I never know when I may be hit with a craving. Having your favorite tea also makes saying “Hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.” a whole lot easier to say too.

5. A handful of mismatched bandaids that I probably stole from my mother’s medicine cabinet at home

Being me is hard, and comes with many bumps and bruises.

From walking into parked cars or bashing a kneecap on a fire hydrant, I’m always finding some inanimate object to challenge. I usually don’t win, but it’s OK, because we have bandaids.

I personally loved the box of Jurassic Park bandaids my cousin Rachel sent me for holiday one year. They were the most stylish bandaids I’ve ever seen, but sadly, even dinosaur bandaids don’t fix bullet holes.

6. Camera

I love my cameras. Film, digital or paper. I always have one with me. Currently I house two Polaroid digital cameras and a Lomography 35mm film camera in my bag. They make every scene look like a dream — especially the 35mm film ones. Bonus points if you ever see me and give me a sticker to put on my camera. I will love you forever.

7. Earbuds

I love my wired earbuds more than I love my Beats and AirPods. Know that if my earbuds are on the ground, I am, too. It is comforting.

Having less room and opportunity to lose them, they also are an economic choice for a chronic airhead like myself who is always losing things. But sometimes we all need to begin again after a hectic moment or day, and that means closing the door, putting on your headphones or earbuds, and bopping.

8. Pocket photos

You can’t have a camera without a photo. I keep a photo of my family, of my parents and some of my friends in my bag for when I need those pick-me ups. I could keep YOUR picture in my wallet, and I promise I won’t drop your heart.

9. Lippies

Makeup has never been a strong suit of mine, but picking out a lipgloss or lip balm is something I can do.

My Rosebud Salve tin and tube always are in my bag, along with a Glossier lip gloss and Ultralip. However, my favorite lip gloss is the “clear” lippie by Pixie by Petra. I personally couldn’t rock a red lip, but I know someone who could.

10. Sticky note pad and pen

My mother always writes her thoughts down, and I’ve picked up the habit and added my own twist.

If you know me, you know I love drawing my silly little frogs. When I go out to eat I have a habit of leaving a little froggie note behind with some endearing words because you never know who may need them. Maybe the receiver will keep my little note in a locket, or deep in the pocket of a jacket they wear every once in a while.

11. Baggie for random things

I love rocks, shells, weird stickers that are at the checkout of stores and quirky business cards. I like shiny things, and other things-a-mabobs, and because of my strong hunter-gatherer instincts, I always grab one or two of them. My little pouch collects these little gems, and it’s always fun to go through it at the end of a trip or weekend out on the town.

Sometimes you even find people’s phone numbers written on the back of said business cards. Those get tossed.

12. Suckers

Lollipops? Cough drops? Mints? What do we call them at this point anyway?

I hate that “blegh” taste that enters your mouth halfway through the day, so I combat it by always having a small selection of candies you would probably find in a bowl at your grandma’s. A pack of gum is in there, too, along with some cough drops and maybe a tiny tube of toothpaste. The last thing you want is the faint taste of what heaven isn’t, just sitting in your mouth.

13. Phone charger

Perfectly pairing with #1, my phone is always at less than 13%. I’m terrible at remembering to charge, and when I do, my battery seems to drain faster than what I would imagine the Hoover Dam to be emptied once the beaver’s of the world evolve enough.

