Get involved, get out during your time at Penn State | Column

Whether you’re just beginning your time at Penn State or only have a year and a half left, make it a point to get out of Happy Valley.

Get out by studying abroad.

Apologies in advance to anyone who comes into contact with me a month or two after I finish my study abroad experience — I feel like it has had such an impact on me, which I won’t be able to stop talking about.

Personally, this trip has transformed the way I view myself — and given me an incredible opportunity to practice the personal development skills I was already trying to put in place.

Professionally, I’ve grown closer to my goal of graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish, and I’ve also gained a new level of fluidity and knowledge for the language by exploring the culture in Spain.

But let’s talk about some of the other benefits I believe you can receive from taking advantage of the wonderful opportunity to study abroad — wherever in the world you so choose.

Perspective

One thing that studying abroad brought me — and can bring everyone — was a greater perspective on the world.

When abroad, you’re learning about so many things that are often different than what you’ve known and grown up with. Even if you learned about those things in classes, it’s a different feeling to experience it all right in front of you.

I forgot little things, for example, like how graffiti exists in other languages than English.

Obviously, I knew this; I knew other languages existed and so did graffiti in said languages. But I was so used to seeing it in English that I was delightfully surprised for a split second while passing murals of graffiti on the train.

Being immersed in another culture, language or area can be really helpful in making you step back and remember all the little things that make us different — and that the world is always so much bigger than you remember.

Empathy

Perspective is the key to empathy — I’d go so far as to say one cannot exist without the other.

Seeing things from a different perspective is the first step in being able to connect to others’ experiences in some manner or another and empathize.

This is one thing I think the world could always use more of in every way because it helps us understand one another. Studying abroad is a perspective, and therefore empathy, hive.

Friends (abroad and from home) or even love

This one is an obvious selling point for study abroad, but for good reason.

You will make friends studying abroad — whether in the group of students and professors you go with, the locals in the area or better yet, both.

You might even go so far as to find love. I now know of three international, heart-wrenching, incredible, breathtaking love stories (relationships, it’s just relationships) that began through studying abroad experiences.

So get out there and flirt. (If you understood that as a Fleabag reference, I will literally love you forever — abroad or not.)

Souvenirs

I love souvenirs with a backstory.

One thing I have and will never get rid of is a €3 magnet of a sausage dinner that is not particularly cute, but I was more or less forced to buy it when my friends and I were walking the streets of Madrid.

In the midst of laughing and talking about the tons of magnets on the wall, I touched the goddamned dinner one. It fell and the owner of the store immediately ran over and pointed out the TINIEST white spot on it where the paint chipped (supposedly due to the fall).

I didn’t even notice the chip as I was putting the magnet back, but the owner called it “broken.” He was putting up a fight for me to purchase it, and even though he was being excessive, I just paid for the magnet because I didn’t want a fight.

Now I have a magnet that will always make me laugh and remind me of a lovely day walking through Madrid with lovely people.

General Life Fulfillment

Don’t really have an explanation, but yes.

Stories (your own and those of history)

I never like to say something is impossible, but it is almost impossible for you to leave a study abroad experience with no stories. That wouldn’t make any sense.

For me, my stories have been coming in little phrases — little things I realize I can now say I did. I can reminisce, laugh and feel again when I retell these stories.

For example, I jumped off a (really high up) rock into a lake in regular, non-bathing suit clothes.

I rode a boat on the coast of Spain, jumped off and swam in the ocean.

I hit the griddy at the Giralda.

I climbed the sand dunes on the beach of Bolonia.

I danced in a nail salon — 45 minutes after it closed — with my friends and the lovely ladies who ran the salon.

Pictures

Someone call Apple and Google because I’m running out of storage on both services, but it’s worth it.

If you’re a first-year just entering Penn State, the one piece of advice you will probably hear more than anything is “get involved.”

And that is great advice.

But, if I may tweak it just a bit: “Get involved and get out.”

Get out of State College and the U.S. and experience the world. Come as you are and live. Just live. Because I think we forget all too often that, at the end of the day, we do not have to be working toward any goal in life. There is literally no agenda.

Maybe we are here to just live, experience and enjoy everything we have to offer each other and that the world has to offer us.

