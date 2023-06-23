From student to intern abroad | Column

Earlier this month, I began an internship working for the deputy mayor of Brno-sever — a city district within Brno, Czechia. Considering the internship aligns with my career interests, I was excited for this challenge.

I’m a double major in public relations and political science, and this experience allowed me to apply both of these passions to creating a project at the centerpiece of my internship.

Brno-sever has a large international community of residents who don’t speak the Czech language. As part of my work as an intern, I’m a project manager developing a social inclusion strategy for the English-speaking foreigners in the district.

When I first began the project, it was an exciting yet daunting task. However, I love the opportunity that it has given me to get involved in the local community and speak with people who come from a variety of different backgrounds.

My internship is not your typical 9-to-5 job. Instead, I spend my days attending events and meetings throughout the community with the mayor.

During this time, I’ve gotten the chance to attend cultural events and political meetings. The experience has already been so insightful, and I’m looking forward to what lies ahead in future weeks.

This past week I got the chance to attend a traditional Czech celebration called Hody. The celebration begins with the raising of the maypole, which is a large decorative tree. The following day there was a parade throughout the town with dancing, singing and instrumental music that culminated in a festival and performances at the center of the town.

I thought it was beautiful that I got to share this cultural experience with the local residents.

One of my favorite events that I’ve attended as part of my internship was a Ukrainian art exhibition hosted by a local school.

The exhibition was centered around a project that supports Ukrainian artists, who are fighting against the war, through creating artwork. The school printed out their work and held an exhibition in support of Ukraine.

As part of my internship, I helped set up the art exhibition and created social media content about the event.

The social inclusion strategy I’m creating for my project consists of community outreach to residents of the district through social media platforms designated to the international community in Brno-sever, as well as through direct contact.

Another element that I’m excited about is the face-to-face interviews that I’ll be conducting with some foreigners living in Brno-sever — addressing any concerns they may have about the district.

With this information, I plan to develop a report that can be used as a reference point when creating a comprehensive strategy for the integration of foreigners into the community. So far, I’ve loved having the opportunity to speak with foreigners who live in the city and hear about their experiences.

As part of my outreach to the community, I’ve also been attending various English classes to help students practice their English.

I attended a class at town hall that was designed for older students who wanted to learn English, and I also went to classes at a school in the district that has a large percentage of students who are refugees from Ukraine.

I’ve really enjoyed the internship so far — there’s much more to learn and complete going forward.

This experience has been so unique because I get the opportunity to learn about the community from the residents who live in the district.

