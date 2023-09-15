From routine to tragedy: Reflecting on life’s fragility at Penn State | Column

In the intricate realm of life, there are constants we often take for granted — 60 seconds in a minute, 60 minutes in an hour, 24 hours in a day and 365 days in a year.

These stable increments govern human existence, offering a sense of predictability in an ever-changing world.

But as Tuesday evening descended in State College, a heartbreaking reminder emerged — even the most reliable constants can be gone in a mere second.

Lovisa Arnesson-Cronhamre, a 25-year-old doctoral student studying architectural engineering, set out for jog as the hours of the day blended with night, her laces fastened and the harsh sidewalk beneath her feet.

The minutes unfolded before her, each one drawing her nearer to the cherished comforts of home, the hopeful prospect of another day and the distant promise of a new year.

Running is a routine as ordinary as it gets, a simple task of daily life, lived with the comforting illusion of invincibility.

However, in a blink of an eye, that illusion is shattered. A moment of chaos, a twist of fate and everything changes.

Sadly, on this particular evening, Arnesson-Cronhamre’s journey was cut short by a car that struck her on the sidewalk — a devastating incident that resulted in her death.

The relentless, unforgiving truth is that nobody is immune to the anomalies of life. The constants relied upon can be disrupted in the most unforeseen ways, as the hands of a clock continue to turn regardless of the circumstances.

Walking, a seemingly mundane activity, is a core part of student life at Penn State. Sidewalks and roads connect individuals to classrooms and friends — the building blocks of a quintessential college experience.

Yet, in the aftermath of this tragedy, it’s imperative to pause and reflect on pedestrian safety. Time, once a reliable companion, now takes on a deeper meaning: A reminder that the seconds, minutes and hours that make up lives are irreplaceable.

Every foot that hits the ground walks on another that existed before, concealed by the ground beneath. Each step is a thread in the intricate web of life, a testament to the precious gift of time.

It's a reminder that life is fragile, and existence is a delicate dance with destiny, with each moment an opportunity to appreciate the time available.

The campus may be alive with energy, but it’s the community’s responsibility to ensure that every moment spent walking is safeguarded.

So, as you navigate the paths and streets of State College, remember that life can change in a heartbeat — just as the seconds on the clock continue to tick away. Cherish every step, every moment and every connection made. The constants in life should never be taken for granted.

In the heart of Penn State, may safety and mindfulness be your guide through this chapter in life, reminding that time, once lost, can never be regained.

