Five books to read this summer if you want to ‘get back into reading’ | Column

“I want to get back into reading.”

This is a sentence I’ve heard more often in the past few weeks than I care to count.

No one in my family reads like me, maybe except for my grandparents. If a love for reading is genetic, it must skip a generation.

I’ve tried and tried to get everyone I know into reading. I’m not much fun to bring to parties because I will undoubtedly bring up books at some point.

There is nothing better to me than finding a fellow bookworm among the masses. We’re a rare breed!

Plus, there aren’t many book lovers running in my circles. However, many friends have told me that this summer they “want to get back into reading.”

Well of course you do! Insider reports that reading can improve memory and concentration, reduce stress levels and prevent cognitive decline — it may even help you live longer. With all of these health benefits, who wouldn’t want to add some literary fun to their lives?

The summer season offers ample time to dive back into the hobby — and to make it a habit.

If you think you don’t have the time to read, I implore you to read this article from Quartz titled “In the time you spend on social media each year, you could read 200 books.” This piece outlines how to prioritize reading and make it part of your daily life.

I also recommend “How to Be a Better Reader” from The New York Times. This in-depth look at the process of reading poses many reflective questions that guide readers or aspiring readers in the right directions to choosing books, becoming more analytical readers or even just staying motivated to read for those of us going through reading slumps.

But really, the easiest way to prioritize your reading is to read things you enjoy. Here are five recommendations from different genres for all types of readers to make this summer a summer for reading.

Thriller — “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” by Stieg Larsson

Synopsis: Harriet Vanger, great niece of one of Sweden’s wealthiest businessmen, has been missing for over 40 years. Her uncle, Henrik Vanger, has hired Mikael Blomkvist — a journalist recently convicted of libel and currently out of a job — to work on a “freelance assignment” for a year. Little does Blomkvist know that this assignment is actually the investigation into Harriet Vanger’s disappearance, and he might find out more than he bargained for.

Not only is this book one of the best thrillers I’ve ever read, but its backstory is also extremely interesting. This novel and the series that followed it were all published posthumously, beginning with “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” which was published in 2005, a year after Larsson’s death.

The original Swedish title of the book is Män som hatar kvinnor, which translates in English to Men Who Hate Women. Albeit a bit forward, this original title plays into the themes and plot of the book.

But don’t let this controversial title dissuade you from reading it. Larsson writes this book as a critique on violence against women and racism within Sweden. The book itself is divided into four parts, each one detailing statistics of abuse against women in Sweden. The female protagonist herself, Lisbeth Salander, is a survivor of many abuses at the hands of men, but is portrayed as resilient and brilliant, delivering justice for herself.

Obviously, this book comes with a content warning for rape, abuse, murder and torture.

Writing this, I realize that I’m probably not selling it to many readers, but this book has some of the best and least predictable plot twists I’ve ever read. It constantly kept me on my toes. I also usually warn people that the first 100 pages are pretty slow, but after that it’s smooth sailing.

Beach Read — “After I Do” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Synopsis: Lauren and Ryan’s marriage has reached a point of contention, resulting in their unconventional plan to “take a year off.” One year apart with one rule: they cannot contact each other. “After I Do” follows Lauren as she navigates their separation and learns from the marriages and relationships of her friends and family. This year of learning changes her ideas of her role in her marriage, as well as what a marriage even means to her. She battles with the age-old question: What are you willing to fight for?

Despite her crashing into the literary scene with shocking force, I’ve only read two Reid books. More are on my list, trust me, but “After I Do” has become a favorite of mine.

It’s a funny, heart-wrenching and sweet love story about falling out of love. This plot holds such an interesting and real idea, and although not as acclaimed as her other books, like “Daisy Jones and The Six” or “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” I think it’s disastrously overlooked by TJR and her fans.

“After I Do” is raw and relatable about the stages people go through during breakups, which is hard enough to write about let alone to get people to read. However, Reid uses her wit and humor to empathize with Lauren and Ryan’s situation while also making the journey they’re on fun and fresh to read.

MORE COLUMNS

+2 The light at the end of the tunnel, finally(?) | Column Today is my brother Reese’s last day of high school. A couple of nights ago, I watched him p…

Historical Fiction — “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

Synopsis: The Vignes sisters, identical twins from a southern Black community, ran away from home at 16 years old. This act shapes their now very different adult lives, including their families, careers, communities and racial identities. One sister lives in the same southern town that she tried to escape with her Black daughter, the other secretly passes for white, living with a community and family who knows nothing of her past. This story connects different generations, decades and stories within the Vignes family, bringing together the differences that sisters, who were once so similar, created for themselves.

This is a book that I picked up during a reading slump and I’ve never gotten over how amazing it was. “The Vanishing Half” put me right back on track with my reading, and I’ve never looked back.

It’s an addictive story of a divided family that you won’t be able to put down. With multiple points of view throughout the novel, this book offers the reader the ability to consider the reasons why people do what they do and to look at a variety of decisions, aspirations and realities.

Partially set in the Deep South, “The Vanishing Half” deals with the issues and constructs of race in the United States. It tells a well-rounded and multisided story of the history of passing and the tolls that it took. It also includes other intricate storylines for each character.

I really could not put this book down. If you’re looking for a thought-provoking AND entertaining book, look no further than “The Vanishing Half.”

Memoir — “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle

Synopsis: Glennon Doyle denied her discontent until she spoke at a conference and fell instantly in love with another woman there. After this conference, Doyle decided to listen to the voice within her that told her what she wanted and who to be. This led her to divorce from the man who was the father of her children and marry a woman who was none other than the world renowned soccer superstar and advocate, Abby Wambach. “Untamed” is both a memoir and a guide to living a more fulfilling and joyous life that honors ourselves first and foremost.

I love Doyle in all ways. She keeps all of her content raw and real, including her Instagram posts, podcasts and especially, this memoir.

Despite it bearing more geared toward women, I believe everyone can take something from “Untamed.” It’s both funny and heartbreaking, but it also deals with the real issues that so many people and families experience today.

Doyle frequently discusses her eating disorder recovery, coming out, divorce and remarriage, parenting and so much more. “Untamed” is a wildly entertaining book that leaves readers reeling from its wow-factor.

This book inspires individuality and bravery, and I can’t think of a better memoir to read this summer.

Science Fiction/Fantasy — “The Time Traveler’s Wife” by Audrey Niffenegger

Synopsis: This book is a love story between Clare and Henry who met when Clare was 6 years old and Henry was 36 years old. They were then married when Clare was 22 years old and Henry was 30 years old. Sounds impossible, right? This impossibility is Clare and Henry’s reality. Henry suffers from Chrono-Displacement Disorder — a rare condition where his genetic clock resets, and he’s yanked into his past or future. Being unable to control this or where he might go next, Henry and Clare both struggle to lead normal lives, but they always find a way back to each other.

I’m not usually one for time travel, but the idea behind “The Time Traveler’s Wife” was too interesting to turn down. This was another book that, once I started, I couldn’t stop.

Niffenegger made quite the debut with this book. Originally published in 2003, it has since been turned into a movie in 2009 and now an HBO series in 2022. Clearly, the premise is captivating enough to have been adapted twice.

The writing that Niffenegger displays is beautiful and moving, and I found myself becoming attached to the characters and their stories.

This book is a powerful story about having love and losing it — a long-distance relationship that spans years instead of miles.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” invites emotion, humor, patience, hardship, constant complication and passion into a love story — which I thought was an impressive effort turned into wild success.

Happy reading!

MORE COLUMNS