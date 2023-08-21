Finding home through the flames | Column

First it was grief, then denial. Then came the deep mourning, and eventually the finger pointing. Updates and developments surrounding the Maui wildfires have flooded the news, and the island and its sisters are now in the spotlight.

While news like this is hard to draw positives from, a recent report I watched highlighted the support and generosity that the nation and international supporters have offered to Maui.

Residents of “The Hawai'i Community Foundation” have raised over $1 million to help those affected by the fires, and a generous sum of the funds came from total strangers. The Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation has also assisted in the retrieval, recovery and housing of pets and strays who were affected by the flames.

Those affected by the fires are experiencing a shattered and tattered life that has, quite literally, gone down in flames. However, it's human nature to step in and help when others are in need of assistance.

Historically, many natural disasters have bonded communities, counties, states and even countries together. Other events, such as The Great Molasses Flood of Boston in 1919, brought not only the North End, but everyone in Boston, together.

Resilience is a quality that makes the human species so different from other organisms. Our ability to drive, survive and learn from our mistakes — and reach out a hand for others — is what makes up the human spirit.

Adaptability and resourcefulness also go hand-in-hand, only strengthening what we can accomplish as a species.

“I do have reasons for hope: our clever brains, the resilience of nature, the indomitable human spirit, and above all, the commitment of young people when they’re empowered to take action,” Jane Goodall once said.

Childhood bedrooms, family dinner rooms, basement hangout spots and sports courts were devoured by the flames that swallowed the island, but residents have continued to count their blessings.

In an interview featuring Maui residents, two girls expressed uncertainty and distress about the current situation, but they also didn’t shy away from sharing the strength and camaraderie of the south side of the island.

“The community got straight to work so well and so immediately right after, that the westside actually does, at this moment, have a surplus of supplies...We just need help with the community and the federal aid to disperse it at the moment,” resident Julia Collmorgen said.

Finding home and trying to find a silver lining of everything life throws at people, whether that’s as small as a short illness, or something larger like a natural disaster, is crucial to making it through. Having support systems and a positive outlook, as well as something to fall back on makes it all the lighter.

While we all continue to think about Maui and its residents, we must also not lose touch with ourselves and our needs. We cannot help others if we’re not well ourselves. Finding small “homes” as we begin a new semester, a new year or a new journey requires us to firmly root ourselves in our present.

The next time you’re walking on campus, look at the flowers, take the time to smell the freshness of the air and savor that coffee a bit longer than you usually would. These little things will be around for you, so make sure not to forget about them.

