Find, keep and carry home | Column

This summer began with a broken suitcase wheel in the Philadelphia International Airport. Then it turned into being back home with my parents and admiring the geese in the Boston Kelleher Rose Garden. The familiarity of the ill drivers and the taste of my favorite coffee shop brought me back to reality. On a stroll, my parents stopped at every store window to look at boat shoes and loafers.

Summer then turned into a new job at a restaurant, which took 25 years of negotiation to build in Beverly Harbor. The blue-carpeted steps and olive art deco lamps are now permanently seared into my brain.

The little thrift store in Gloucester became my second home away from home. It’s conveniently located just a few doors down from one of my favorite bakeries and coffee shops on the North Shore. The criminally large-sized potholes that line the streets keep me — and cars’ shock absorbers — on their toes.

I have a knack for little glass objects, bowls and whatnots, so I enjoyed my weekly visit to the store — peeking at the books and glassware.

Dazzling and bejeweled vintage tops line the walls of the dark and cluttered store, but there are some mean pairs of vintage heels. I know I’ll never buy them because 1) I can’t even walk barefoot, so why be elevated? 2) Formal events are “once in a blue moon” for me.

At home, the smell of my childhood room and the way the sun peeps through the blinds brings my brain back to the time of elementary and middle school.

Each morning, I’d stare outside and look at the cherry blossom tree that stood proudly outside of my window. I still like to tell myself that it stands there to protect me.

My sheets still fall perfectly on themselves as I kick them off and grudgingly roll off my bed. The laundry machine still sings its stupid little hymn and the dryer still magically eats my socks and running headbands.

I still fail to remember the last step of the grand staircase in the foyer, and at least once a week I will tumble down the stairs. This reminds me of the hallway in my State College apartment building — the slight incline before taking the corner, combined with my already concerningly low coordination, is a disaster waiting to happen.

The T in Boston still has the same voice announcing arrivals and departures. The scent of the subway station is an oddly comforting mix of dirt, Boston pride, sweat, identity crisis and excitement. The guitar player, who sits next to the Green Line heading towards Heath Street, still proudly strums and sings. His hat is more faded than it was last summer.

Winston Flowers in Bay Back and Rouvalis in Beacon Hill are still my favorite flower shops. The older ladies who tend to the plants each morning give me a wave as I walk by, listening to my Fred Again and sipping my cappuccino (with cinnamon, never chocolate).

I still treat the steps of the Boston Public Library as a “get my life together” spot. I go through thousands of emails, hundreds of unread texts and catch up on The New York Times as I sit on those cold stone steps in the shade.

My friends now send me pictures of Jellycats. I hope that I’ve rewired their brains to like Jellycats.

New England Oysters still remain a major food group in my diet. But I do miss Kondu and Tadashi back in State College. These foods are necessary for my well-being.

State College will see me soon enough, but for now, I’m going to live in the moment and take time to soak everything in at home.

I remember the days leading up to my first year of college, when I noted all the smells and sights of home, and eventually, on campus, they slowly reappeared through small interactions and sights.

Finding home and keeping home is important, and for everyone returning to campus, I invite you to do just that.

