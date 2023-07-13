Embracing summer like a kid | Column

I never really thought about my last free summer until it was long gone.

Being in college, it’s nearly impossible to have a summer where you’re not working to save money for the upcoming semester, taking classes or securing internships that’ll set you up for the future.

Summer used to be the time where you finally got a break from the schoolwork you had been tirelessly finishing — all that mattered were playgrounds, pools and vacations.

I feel like after sophomore year, I could use that break now more than ever. It was a bit of a sad realization to have.

Another hot topic of conversation has been how much has changed since I started college.

Since I’m only starting junior year this fall, my hometown hasn’t undergone a drastic change in the past two years, but a lot does happen in that little time.

In the past week alone, we’ve seen three engagement or marriage announcements. I don’t even feel like I’m old enough to get married.

People move, friendships fizzle out, landscapes change.

Due to the changes, I often feel out of place in my hometown. I’m never fully caught up on the happenings like I used to be.

While it’s easy to succumb to the depression of losing childhood, this summer, I’ve chosen to embrace the spots where I can still enjoy it.

One of my favorite ways to both be productive and have fun with my summer is babysitting — I’m able to make money while serving cheese sandwiches and playing pretend on a swing set.

Babysitting has a lot of features that have aided in my pursuit to retain the fun summer energy.

To start, it’s quite fast-paced — you can switch from a swimming race to bracelet making on the whim of a child’s typically short attention span.

You also have to be involved. My recent babysitting adventures have consisted of some pretty intense coloring sessions.

I used to love drawing, but as I got older and became increasingly more perfectionist, coloring became frustrating. Now, when I’m repeatedly requested to draw Roblox characters, I don’t need to be perfect — I just do my best to make the kids happy.

I love the creativity kids have in general, it forces me to rekindle and identify current places in my life where I can utilize my own.

In addition to creativity, I love the carefree energy many kids have. I’ve been encouraged to wear silly goggles and act like a shark in the pool — which is sometimes hard to see the fun in when I’m used to solely relaxing.

I’ve spent a lot of time outside overall, which is very valuable to me when I think ahead to State College winter.

Babysitting does get slightly tiring when kids are especially rowdy or upset, but it’s definitely a good gig to have.

I’ve grown to love college, and I’m really excited for fall semester, but it’s been nice to have this time to step back from the busyness.

So, instead of feeling icky about growing out of my life at home or worrying myself about the future, I’m choosing to take advantage of the pockets of youth I can find in being around kids.

The changes can be scary, but it’s much more fun to build Legos after internship meetings than dwell on adulthood.

MORE COLUMNS