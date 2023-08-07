Education in the South is a privilege, not a right | Column

The Florida Department of Education banned the Advanced Placement Psychology course on Thursday. This decision was fueled by course content, involving gender identity and sexual orientation, which has become illegal under the new Florida state law.

Following the recent announcement, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. released a letter saying Florida believed the course could be taught “in its entirety.”

Such an intense ban resulted in public response across the nation.

However, this is not Florida’s first time making strict higher-level education bans.

In the past year alone, AP African American Studies has been rejected by the Florida Department of Education due to its mention of critical race theory. The Stop Woke Act, which limits Florida schools from teaching critical race theory in the classroom, provided legislative support for this ban.

Another example is when Florida’s education board cracked down on sex education, prohibiting classrooms to teach on gender identity and sexual orientation, from fourth to 12th grade.

Despite public backlash from educational limitations, Florida legislators are continuing to implement more restrictions to limit political discourse within classrooms.

While it’s important to ensure that politics do not consume every aspect of our lives, politics do shape our livelihood. Because of our stark political divide, so many people are scared to disagree with each other, and they will do anything to avoid social discomfort.

In an attempt to avoid this discomfort and potential political rejection from younger generations, Florida is stripping almost every social issue from the classroom — making it an environment filled with only facts rather than civil discourse.

Children condemned to the public education system in Florida are only left at a continuous disadvantage when forced to enter the workforce.

As a student who went through the entirety of Florida’s public education system, I can safely say that I was left at a disadvantage in comparison to my peers when I came to Penn State.

I graduated from high school in 2021, prior to the enforcement of new educational limitations, but there were base rules on the mention of critical race theory and slavery in my AP U.S. History class. My graduating class did not receive sex education or supplemental lessons on societal issues, either.

I was lucky in that I grew up in a home where social issues were frequently discussed, and most of the time my opinions differed from my parents.

I learned at a young age that it’s possible to enjoy one another’s company in the presence of political disagreement.

Despite this leverage, when I came to Penn State, I found that I was at a severe disadvantage compared to my peers. I had no knowledge of several events in history and had little to no frame of reference for additional schools of thought.

I graduated with a high school degree but did not graduate with skills in critical thinking and civil discourse. To leave the Florida education system with proper schooling and skills is a gift that is earned and not given to students.

While disagreements create anxiety, they also create opportunities to learn and grow — opportunities that students deserve access to.

