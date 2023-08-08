Don’t knock the ‘girl dinner’ | Column

I might not have TikTok, but I do know what “girl dinner” is. In fact, I, along with many others, have been having “girl dinners” for years. We’ve been “girl dinner-ing" since before it was cool.

I love a snack, an hors d’oeuvre or even a scrummy little cheese board. Any meal that comes in the form of anything, but a full meal is built for me.

All of my lunches in grade school, and most of my meals in college, have been what we now know of as “girl dinners.” So clearly, I’m a seasoned professional in this field with years of experience on my résumé.

Although a funny trend that often features the most ridiculous combinations of foods like a bag of chocolate chips, a jar of pickles or a sleeve of Ritz Crackers, my social media feeds have been full of many people — and news outlets — criticizing the idea of “girl dinner.”

The genderization of food has long been an issue when confronting gender norms in our current society. This doesn’t change when it comes to “girl dinner.” We’ve so often seen the eagle-eyed examination of eating habits for women — is someone eating too much or too little? Why won’t they eat dessert? Can they finish their plate?

“Girl dinner” has been viewed as not “healthy enough” and “a cute label for disordered eating,” according to an article by The Washington Post. There’s a million dieticians and culinary professionals out there screaming into their pillows over this trend.

But as we’ve already covered, “girl dinner” is not a new concept. The trend is just that — a trend designed to normalize yet still romanticize the very average and occasionally embarrassing lives we lead.

This trend allows people to form relationships and find humor in food, struggling with eating or even just being too tired to put effort into a full meal. To continue allowing for opportunities to show reality on social media, we need to stop criticizing the things that are very real for some.

Any criticism surrounding “girl dinners” really only serves to promote stigmatizing some foods or snacks as unhealthy and to discourage eating the things that maybe some people — specifically women — can wrap their minds around eating that day.

Shouldn’t we encourage actually eating, following cravings and recognizing hunger cues rather than putting people down for what they’re consuming?

Here’s some food for thought, if you will: Let’s just not comment on what other people eat.

Let us have our “girl dinners,” our cheese and crackers and our pickle jars. Let us have an entire pint of ice cream if we so choose!

Honor your body in all the ways you’re able to today, even if that means having a “girl dinner.”

MORE COLUMNS