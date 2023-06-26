‘Dollars over human life’ | How the search for the Titan submersible prioritized rich life over the average person | Column

Over the past week, social media has been flooded with updates on the Titan submersible disaster.

During a dive to see the Titanic wreckage on June 17, the Titan submersible went missing. Five passengers were in the submersible, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. According to the Associated Press, each passenger paid $250,000 to be aboard the mission.

The world became engrossed in searching for the missing submersible as the 96-hour oxygen supply drew to a close.

On Thursday, passengers of the submersible were declared dead after finding evidence of the submersible’s implosion.

While the world awaited updates on the submersible throughout the duration of the search, refugee families were mourning the loss of their family members after what was considered one of the most deadly shipwrecks in the Mediterranean. However, many people weren’t aware of this tragedy occurring.

Last week, a fish trawler carrying over 750 migrants sank and resulted in over 80 deaths as a result of the accident, with numbers on the rise.

With such a significant number of human lives lost, it would be assumed that remarkable efforts would be in place to find the lost migrant passengers, giving closure to the passenger’s families. However, with limited news and social media coverage, this is simply not the case.

The main attribution is that the passengers of the migrant ship do not have a notable economic impact in comparison to those aboard the Titan.

The implosion of OceanGate’s Titan is a tragedy — any loss of human life is something to be mourned. However, those who have been lost due to the migrant ship disaster have not been allotted similar respect.

As neighboring nations spent millions of dollars in pursuit of OceanGate’s Titan, lower-income families made up of minority groups were waiting on the shore for answers about their loved ones.

Life has value. We all have value despite our backgrounds.

Some may have more economic impact than others but that does not diminish the need for respect and aid for the common man — however, here we are perpetuating the cycle.

The value of the dollar is consistently placed over the value of human lives.

We make decisions based on what will financially benefit us the most, even if that is not a factor we are directly considering. This is especially presented in the content we consume and the information that we share.

Since content on wealthy figures is more likely to generate revenue for social media and news corporations, employees are going to focus on this content — creating a vicious cycle of under-information and silencing those who are not in the upper class.

Often, when chasing wealth, we fail to consider the cost of our actions.

It’s easier for us to believe that we’re not the problem — placing the blame on someone else. However, the missing submersible serves as a wake-up call to the prioritization of wealthy individuals at the cost of the general population.

Value only exists because we create it. We have the responsibility to give value to the lives lost from the migrant boating disaster.

We have the responsibility to mourn equally, regardless of the number of zeros in one’s bank account.

