Ditching the plan while studying abroad | Column

Similar to my last column, it seems as though, each week, I’ve developed myself in some new form while studying in Italy — this past week’s challenge was overcoming my type-A personality.

Without fail, I go into every day with some sort of outline of how I’d like the day to go. I’m especially partial to detailed checklists I obsess over;I love a good pros and cons list, and I can’t forget my planner, of course.

While we follow a pretty busy daily schedule in our program, we’ve been lucky enough to have a few scattered free days within our time.

I have a never-ending list of places I want to visit, so it’s essential that I take advantage of our free days to travel.

Positano and Capri were high on that list. Last weekend, I was able to accomplish my goal of visiting both.

In order to get to both, I knew I needed a plan. I had to organize ferry tickets, research excursions and map out the stores I wanted to hit.

I’ve been lucky enough to have a friend here — thank you, Nora — who functions similarly, although our trip to Capri wasn’t as organized as I initially thought it would be.

After a painfully long ride to Capri, we immediately realized we needed to locate the funicular to reach the main area of shops.

While half of the group stopped to eat, I sectioned myself off to understand the transportation system. Reflecting back, I’m not entirely sure how I made it to Capri without researching much beforehand.

Capri is especially busy now that it’s officially tourist season — this busyness only stressed me out more.

Once we squared away the transportation situation, it was time to explore.

The main attraction I wanted to see in Capri was the Blue Grotto. In order to accomplish this, we decided to take a bus up to Anacapri and hop into a rowboat from there.

We were packed together while standing on the small bus — whipping around corners and heading up a steep incline. In order to avoid toppling over each other, we focused on keeping our balance rather than the bus stop we had to get off at.

We ended up taking a stop too early, leaving us a 30-minute walk away from the Blue Grotto.

Instead of finding a new ride, we chose to walk.

At the start of our journey, the touristy shops quickly transformed into a residential area.

The more we walked, the steeper the descent. We carefully slipped down the nearly vertical roads, in sandals, while passing large gardens and beautiful homes — all with a panoramic view of the insanely blue sea.

Eventually, the map didn’t even take us on roads. We went down flights of stairs to travel through the tropical forest trails of Capri.

There were a few moments where we questioned the reliability of our phones due to the peculiarity of our voyage, but for the most part, we were too distracted by the picturesque landscape around us.

Luckily, we ended up making it to the Blue Grotto, and I’m so glad we did.

The water in the Blue Grotto was unreal.

It was also incredibly entertaining to watch the men row the boats and to stack ourselves on top of each other in an attempt to fit into the grotto’s small opening.

We were all amazed by the prettiest sites and giddily expressed how worth it the entire experience was.

I’ve been spontaneous before, but I think the Blue Grotto expedition ignited that excitement within me again.

With a highly detailed plan to get us through the day, we wouldn’t have had a tour of the backroads of Capri, and potentially wouldn’t have been as appreciative of the experience as we were.

We worked pretty hard to get there, and I absolutely won’t forget the memory of trekking through Capri with my friends.

It might be genuinely impossible to completely hand over my love of planning, but I’m looking forward to the adventure the next wrong bus stop holds.

