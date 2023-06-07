Designed by you, for you | Column

Pieces of my life appear in my head as a page in a scrapbook.

When I was younger, I loved scrapbooking. Getting to pick the colors and shapes of the cutouts and photos on my page excited me.

As I got older, that scrapbook turned into a pile of Fujifilm Instax photos, then my camera roll on my phone and now my timeline is created with my Polaroid Digital Camera.

In our lives, we get to fill those pages of our scrapbooks however we wish. For some that may mean collaging photos of friends at parties, dancing at the club or spending a night on the town with buddies.

For me, my pages are filled with pictures of the ocean, shells that look like various U.S. states, pictures of the veggies at the store getting showered with their sprinklers, photos of my family and our travels together, moments with my friends and the little things in life.

To me, it's about observing and not obtaining.

Finding meaning and home in the smallest things in life is how you “wear” your life. Just as a newspaper wears the day’s headlines, and how a scrapbook wears its collection of decorated pages, you wear the pieces of life that you dedicate yourself to.

Everyone styles themselves differently and that’s the exciting part. There is no right or wrong on how to wear your life, as long as it’s authentic to you.

I picture myself wearing a necklace that has dozens of little shells and pebbles hanging from it, and my skin is a deep tan, and my eyes are not tired. I wear linen pants that flow with the breeze, and have a lightly colored loose jumper that doesn’t get caught on my rings. My legs are strong because I am rooted in the present, and my smile is big… like, REALLY big. I have hands that remain soft — even after all of the high-fives and hugs I give my family and friends — and my nails are painted with my favorite nail polish color, Essie’s Mod Square (my friends say it's my signature color), and that makes me happy.

My scrapbook pages look a lot like the way that I present myself today — pops of color, but still level-headed — for the most part.

Writer W.B Yeats wrote one of my favorite quotes ever:

“Out of the quarrel with others we make rhetoric; out of the quarrel with ourselves we make poetry.”

When we get tied up with others and the world around us, our scrapbook pages don’t get filled. It’s only when we challenge ourselves that our pages get filled because we find the true value of the world that we live in, and of the way that we wear our world.

You don’t keep clothes that you don’t wear or clothes that don’t make you feel good, so why would you keep pieces of people, things, or places in your life that don’t make you feel as happy as you can be? Because after all, living is one thing, but being happy is another.

I encourage you to take some time this summer to truly look at your scrapbook, revisit those pages that you may have forgotten about and to get excited about the pages that are yet to come.

Afterall, the designer of the timeline is you.

I’ll leave you with another Yeats quote that makes me feel full:

“BELOVED, gaze in thine own heart, the holy tree is growing there.”

