Dealing with confusing feelings ahead of a new semester | Column

The start of the school year can be fun — whether it’s filled with reunions or joining new organizations around campus. Despite the festivities that accompany the start of each semester, it’s important to acknowledge that the transition back into school life and independent living is a difficult one.

Often, a new semester comes with changes in routines and friendships. Previous friendships are altered or schedule changes make it difficult to spend time with people throughout the day.

The first few weeks of school can feel like an extremely isolating period of time.

During this isolation, it’s sometimes hard to remember one’s academic worth and capability of friendship-making.

This semester, I’m starting my junior year. Despite this being my third year on campus, I still feel out of place. Organizations that I used to love no longer feel like the right fit, my major feels like a sea of options and I don’t know which direction to turn to.

As I scroll through social media, my feed is flooded with pictures of people seeming to have the time of their lives while I don’t have a single clue what I’m doing.

Although many students across different grade levels face this experience, it's hardly talked about. Sometimes students get so caught up in their own self-perception and public image that they forget to even address the emotions they’re experiencing.

Acknowledging the anxiety surrounding these changes and finding ways to care for oneself are important practices to guide students through the next few weeks.

We need to try new things, even when we don’t want to leave the solitude of our bedroom.

Despite these feelings of self-doubt, it’s important to ensure that your needs are being met, rather than trying to fulfill what society expects of you. It may seem futile, but ensuring that you’re eating, sleeping and drinking enough water before you jump back into the semester with full force can make all the difference.

Prioritizing myself has never been something I’ve done, but acknowledging that peace is something that should be protected is one of the biggest college lessons I’ve learned so far.

At the end of the day, we’re all forced to confront changes this semester, and with that comes fear but also the potential for something great.

MORE COLUMNS