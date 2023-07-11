Daily Northwestern gets it right for all of us, demonstrably shows importance of student journalism | Column

This week, people around the world got a glimpse into the guts of Northwestern University’s football program as journalism moved the needle forward in ways it hasn’t in a long time. Which national outlet broke the story to the world?

The Associated Press, The New York Times, ESPN? The answer is none of them.

The reporters responsible for breaking the story on one of the biggest sports scandals of the 2020s was Northwestern’s own student news outlet — The Daily Northwestern.

The outlet’s reporting detailed allegations of hazing, racism and oversight from Northwestern’s football program. The end result being the removal of its longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

While Northwestern was in crisis mode trying to clean up its mess and put the pieces back together after explosive allegations brought against Fitzgerald, student journalists all over the country had their faith restored in a principle and institution we couldn’t live without.

Student journalism. I’ll say that again — student journalism.

I can do nothing but applaud the Daily Northwestern’s staff, and I will support the outlet as it continues its follow-up coverage in the coming months.

The Daily Northwestern demonstrated the real power of student journalism on Saturday. It reminded readers what students with a laptop and the determination to hold their institutions accountable can do.

But in light of this major win for student journalism, I’m reminded of its dire state. In a time when universities are either absorbing or defunding their student news outlets, I remember they never wanted us here to begin with.

As students, we have an indisputable advantage over other news organizations covering universities, simply by the nature of our enrollment status. If anybody has a stake in how a university functions, it’s the students and families paying top dollar to attend.

We’re the ones in classes, talking to professors and using campus facilities — not administrators sitting in their offices with their exorbitant salaries. Decisions made by these same administrators will trickle down to the students, professors and employees involved with the university.

It’s always been student journalism’s job to call out these decisions wherever and whenever they appear, and we’ve been successful in doing that for as long as student news has been around.

Though I’m noticing while universities say they support student journalists, they couldn’t care less about us. We are a thorn in their sides, and instead of taking accountability when we speak up, they seek retaliation or dismiss us as lesser because we’re not “professional” journalists.

And therein lies the problem.

We aren’t technically “professionals,” we don’t have a salary or benefits — hell, we don’t even have our degrees. Yet we are still capable of blowing the lid off of a football program that made $43 million in revenue in 2022.

Student journalists often work long hours late into the night to provide the best coverage of a university. We aren’t met with grand receptions, prestigious awards or national recognition.

But that’s not what we’re ever asking for. What we want is respect and support. We want people to read our stories and view them on the same level as any other news story. Yet we don’t want them to forget who’s writing those stories.

Students.

Students who’d die for their craft, miss out on the supposed “best years” of their lives and make sacrifices every day.

I believe The Daily Northwestern lit a fire under all of us to be better and reminded the public why we’re capable of running with the wolves.

To that I say, challenge accepted.

