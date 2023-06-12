Culture Rankings Column | Pulling away from the pack

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have built the most culture across the globe for the week, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

The 2022-23 NBA and NHL seasons are wrapping up in decisive fashion.

Both the Denver Nuggets and Las Vegas Golden Knights are on the verge of their first-ever championship victories, as each team leads the opposition 3-1.

Despite the underdog instincts of the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers, the talent on the higher-seeded squads is starting to pull ahead.

Time will tell if the Florida-based teams can defy the odds one last time, or if the curtains are finally closing on the pair of eight seeds’ Cinderella stories.

With these championship series still taking center stage, many contributors for the remaining four teams once again have earned strong recognition. Here’s where the Culture Rankings currently stand as the playoffs near their conclusion.

No. 10: Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash makes his return to the top 10 after a huge week for his roster.

The Rays ripped off seven-straight victories between June 3 and June 9, propelling them to a league-best 48-20 record.

Downing competitive teams in Boston and Minnesota, as well as a fellow championship contender in the Texas Rangers, the Rays are proving to be a dangerous force.

Although Texas did end the team’s win streak during the second game of that series, Cash’s unit has shown all year that they don’t let tough defeats linger.

The team’s elite offense has been its driving force; however its pitching has been almost as impressive. The recent return of Tyler Glasnow from injury only further enhances Cash’s starting rotation going forward.

This team is going to have a variety of All Star selections come next month, and Cash’s ability to guide all this talent to a red-hot start has been noteworthy.

No. 9: Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

In case you haven’t checked your calendar lately, it’s June. So naturally, Kyle Schwarber has gotten back to hitting bombs when he steps to the plate.

Schwarber’s offensive performance at this time last year was remarkable, and early indications suggest he’s about to put forth another scorching month.

After a very dormant start to this season, he’s come alive over the past 12 days.

Schwarber made his presence felt against his former team by hitting two homers and totaling 6 RBIs against Washington on June 4. A day later, he got himself on base by being walked three times in a win over Detroit.

His home run on Tuesday was the lone score in a 1-0 win over the Tigers. And, most recently, he swung for the fences by notching a home run and a triple in a Friday night victory over the Dodgers.

June clearly gives Kyle Schwarber super powers, and the Phillies are starting to succeed again because of this. Having won six straight prior to a Saturday afternoon defeat against Los Angeles, the reigning NL pennant winners are finally starting to catch fire.

Schwarbombs for everybody!

No. 8: Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

A lot of the praise heaped toward Denver has gone to the star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but Michael Malone deserves some recognition as well.

Having been the Nuggets’ coach since 2015, he’s helped oversee the franchise’s transition from rebuilding team to playoff contender to being on the cusp of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Malone’s rough around the edges demeanor compliments his star center’s more reserved personality. He’s been by Jokic’s side for the big man’s entire career and has helped turn him into an incredible player.

During these NBA Finals, it’s not just Malone’s trust in Jokic which has paid dividends. He’s been willing to elevate his entire lineup should the occasion arise.

Decisions, like trusting rookie Christian Braun in big spots during Game 3 and taking out struggling scorer Michael Porter Jr. in favor of Bruce Brown, have helped Denver optimize its current opportunity.

Malone’s father, Brendan Malone, won two NBA titles as an assistant coach during his career. Now, Denver’s leading voice could earn a championship ring of his own thanks to keen coaching instincts.

No. 7: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Even though his team is nearing elimination after going down 3-1 to the Nuggets on Friday, Jimmy Butler is still putting up as much of a fight as possible

After a tough start to the series, Butler made a big impact in the fourth quarter of Game 2, helping the Heat earn their only win of these finals.

In the following two games, he returned to being the best player on the court for Miami.

He dropped 28 points in Game 3 and contributed 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in Game 4, while also shouldering a massive 45-minute burden in that contest.

All evidence suggests Miami is going to finish in second place this season. Yet, if anyone is competitive enough to will his team to a series comeback, it would be Butler.

He’s been defiant in the face of doubt and adversity all playoffs long, so it’s unlikely he goes down without a fight come Game 5. However, it remains to be seen if his teammates can find a way to match his intensity.

No. 6: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

One has to wonder how Guy Gadowsky builds culture during the summer months.

Sure, last week he was out on the recruiting trail, earning a commitment from Reese Laubach. But, generally speaking, not every week during the long offseason will be a work-filled one.

So how does he keep his juices flowing? Does he set the tone by volunteering to get the grocery shopping done? What about offering to take the trash out to the curb, thus freeing other family members up for their own activities?

Perhaps Gadowksy is logging hours on NHL 23 to capture that feeling of on-ice competitiveness.

The best coaches live and breathe the game, and Gadowksy is surely no different. I bet he’s already taken home a few Stanley Cup trophies on his PlayStation this summer.

No. 5: Adin Hill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

If there was one goaltender I’d advise Gadowsky to roster in NHL 23, it’d have to be the red-hot Adin Hill.

The netminder has continued his standout playoff run during the Stanley Cup Finals, helping the Golden Knights earn a 3-1 advantage over the Florida Panthers.

Hill has been a brick wall, posting a 93% save percentage or better in all three Vegas victories. And in the game where Florida did emerge victorious, it needed overtime to take Las Vegas down.

Having given up just nine goals across the first four contests, the Golden Knights have greatly benefited from Hill’s sudden star power. They’ll need him to work his magic one more time in order to lift the franchise’s first championship trophy.

No. 4: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Is Erik Spoelstra out of adjustments?

The legendary coach has tried just about everything to keep pace with the Nuggets, but nothing is sticking.

He’s put trust in Duncan Robinson and even Haywood Highsmith to play much bigger roles than most would’ve expected.

He’s allowed Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin to become indispensable parts of the offense, only for that duo to experience ups and downs throughout this series.

He entrusted his stars in Butler and Bam Adebayo to take the biggest shots, yet they haven’t quite been able to match the awe-inspiring Jokic and Murray connection.

It’s hard to say what else Spoelstra can do. He’s coached this team far beyond all reasonable expectations as a No. 8 seed. Miami simply may be out of gas.

Even with these NBA Finals struggles aside, Spoelstra still has to be commended for his moxy on the sidelines. It has been quite the journey.

No. 3: Jonathan Marchessault, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are garnering effective offense from their entire lineup during the Stanley Cup, averaging 4.25 goals per game.

While everyone is contributing, nobody has been as consistent as Jonathan Marchessault.

The forward has accumulated seven points, including four goals, during this matchup. He’s been the driving force for his squad’s fantastic showing.

Having been on board since day one for Vegas, Marchessault is on the verge of etching his name in the history books.

The Conn Smythe Trophy and eternal greatness in Sin City should be in store if and when the Golden Knights topple the Panthers once and for all and win the big one.

No. 2: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray is undoubtedly a big game player, as proven many times before.

What sets his current NBA Finals stretch apart from anything he’s done before is how he’s creating for others just as much as himself.

Murray has totaled 10 or more assists in every game against the Heat, while also continuing to be a scoring threat. In Game 3, he and Jokic both posted triple doubles in an impressive 109-94 win.

The Heat know it must account for him and have tried to increase the defensive pressure. But the ball movement of the Nuggets is so crisp that Murray now is finding teammates nearly as much as the former MVP.

When two star players are that selfless, the entire team is always going to benefit. The Heat have learned this the hard way over the past four games.

No. 1: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Denver is a win away from the greatest moment in franchise history, and it’s primarily because of Nikola Jokic’s continued excellence.

Faced with one of the best defenders in the NBA in Bam Adebayo, along with a strong Miami defensive scheme, Jokic has hardly looked fazed.

The Nuggets’ lone defeat in this series came in Game 2, where Miami escaped with a narrow 111-108 win. A key point in this game was how the Heat limited Jokic’s playmaking, causing him to instead explode for 41 points.

The Nuggets weren’t able to generate the same offensive consistency they often display, and it led their superstar having to put the team on his back, nearly earning a victory.

Jokic responded to this loss by absolutely dominating in Game 3, totaling 32 points, 21 boards and 10 assists in a critical win.

And despite a “down game” where he finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, the Nuggets won Game 4 as well, pulling themselves inches away from championship glory.

The offensive mastery of the Joker continues to haunt opposing teams, and there truly seems to be no stopping the Serbian big. Right now, he is greatness personified.

Collegian Culture Spotlight: Joel Haas

In addition to being an impassioned supporter of Missions With Monty, Joel Haas is also a very talented football reporter for The Daily Collegian. You can check out his work by clicking here.

MORE CULTURE RANKINGS

+3 Culture Rankings Column | On the cusp of greatness Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have built the most cu…