Culture Rankings Column | Dominance on the diamond

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have recently built the most culture across the globe, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

America’s pastime has taken center stage once again.

With the World Cup still on the horizon, NFL training camp not yet underway and the NBA offseason hitting a lull, it’s logical baseball made the most headlines recently.

The sport truly maximized its opportunity to get people talking thanks to the MLB’s All Star festivities, coupled with some notable brewing storylines.

Of course, among this group of newsmakers were some true culture builders, some of whom have made this list before and some who are making their debuts.

While ballpark activities aren’t the only topics of note on this week’s list, it’s clear the diamond was where the action happened across the past seven days.

With this in mind, let’s examine this fresh batch of culture builders.

No. 10: Tom Cruise, Peak Cinema

Love him or hate him, Tom Cruise’s absurd levels of success allow him to meet aspects of the criteria for this list.

Going strong after 42 years, Cruise is still a box office machine. His latest film, “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One,” extends the extremely successful franchise that first debuted in 1996.

At 61 years of age, Cruise continues putting his body on the line during breathtaking action sequences and stunts.

And while I’m embarrassed to say I’ve yet to watch any of the “Mission: Impossible” films, I’m a fan of numerous other pieces of Cruise’s work.

I have no clue when the wheels will come off, but that time hasn’t arrived. Both commercially and in popularity, Cruise remains a huge name and we’ve got to respect that.

No. 9: Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Talk about an electric touch.

While at Oregon, Sabrina Ionescu was one of the nation’s biggest college basketball stars.

Once the New York Liberty landed her with the top pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, it seemed like a franchise-altering moment.

Unfortunately, early career injuries, and overall inconsistencies from the franchise, caused Ionescu’s stardom to fizzle during her first three professional seasons.

Now in year four, things are falling into place. The Liberty currently stand at 14-4, and Ionescu is nailing 44.6% of her 7.6 triples per night.

This mark qualified her for the 2023 WNBA Three-Point Contest. Once there, she wiped the floor with her competitors.

Winning the three-point crown by draining 25 of her 27 shots in the final round, Ionescu put forth arguably the most impressive display in the history of the shootout.

As the Liberty search for further success, they’ll need more outings like this from their star guard. Click here to watch her performance.

No. 8: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Sometimes culture building becomes a family affair, as evidenced by the 2023 Home Run Derby.

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. toppled Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena in the final round to be crowned the champion.

Vlad Sr. previously won in 2007, so his son’s achievement made the duo the first father-son combination to each bring home derby victories.

On top of this, Guerrero Jr. also partook in his third consecutive All Star game a day later. While it will take some time to match his father’s nine selections, he’s well on his way.

So even though I’d love to say my own encouragement led Guerrero Jr. to this moment, something tells me his superstar dad may have inspired him more.

No. 7: Craig Kimbrel, Philadelphia Phillies

It’s a privilege to witness greatness.

The Phillies had been desperate for an elite closer when they signed Craig Kimbrel to a one year, $10 million contract on January 4.

Kimbrel was coming off of a shaky 2022 campaign with the Dodgers but had previously enjoyed a very successful career out of the bullpen. It was a gamble worth taking, and Kimbrel has rewarded the team’s belief in him with a standout season.

Having accumulated 15 saves and a 5-1 record on the year, Kimbrel was selected for his ninth All Star Game.

There, “Cooperstown Craig” got the nod as the National League’s closer, earning the save by keeping his squad out in front for a 3-2 win.

As Philadelphia continues succeeding, the fanbase is becoming increasingly excited by Kimbrel’s fantastic play.

The prospects of Kimbrel receiving a plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame were already high, and a potential postseason run with the Phillies will only add to his resume.

No. 6: Mike Gambino, Penn State men’s baseball

In some baseball news outside the MLB, Penn State introduced Mike Gambino as its new coach on July 11.

Gambino joins the Nittany Lions after leading Boston College to a 37-20 record this past spring, and voiced his desire to elevate Penn State’s program to even greater heights.

Talk is cheap if it isn’t backed up, but Gambino and his staff have already taken a step to improve the roster.

They secured the commitment of ex-New England pitcher Shayne Audet, who’s been playing collegiately since 2018.

Jumping from Division 3 to the Big Ten will be an adjustment for Audet; however, his statistics indicate he can meet this challenge head-on.

Adding Audet proves Gambino is confident the pitcher will adjust, and also displays faith that he and his coaching staff can bring the best out of Audet and the entire roster.

No. 5: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

In both word and action, Gambino flashed an assortment of culture-building potential this week.

Nonetheless, he still has a steep climb to reach the top of Penn State’s cultural mountaintop with Guy Gadowsky calling Happy Valley home.

Gadowsky has mostly kept quiet in July, leaving those who cover or support the program wondering what he has up his sleeve.

Most recently, he displayed a sense of loyalty (an underrated aspect of culture building) by bringing back former blue and white skater Andrew Sturtz as an assistant coach.

I’m not certain what went into that decision, though I’m confident the culture was at the forefront of Gadowsky’s mind when the move was finalized.

The proof will be in the pudding and on the ice when the 2023-24 college hockey season begins.

No. 4: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Returning to the diamond, baseball demigod Shohei Ohtani is approaching a crossroads in his career.

The Japanese sensation becomes a free agent once this season concludes, and the rumor mill suggests his departure from the Angels is imminent.

They are stuck in limbo right now, currently outside the playoff picture as the 10th-best team in the American League.

Los Angeles has yet to make the playoffs with the duo of Ohtani and Mike Trout, which is absurd. Ohtani is far and away the best baseball player in the world, and he’s never reached the postseason.

Therefore, with his contract expiring soon, the Angels may move him while they still can.

The Dodgers and Yankees spring to mind as the most logical landing spots long term, but a team could rent Ohtani for the next four months before he earns a monumental payday in a big city come winter.

No matter what happens, you can guarantee Ohtani will continue to be the hottest name in baseball, both on the field and in the trade market. August 1 can’t come soon enough.

No. 3: Gabby Douglas, United States of America

Ten years ago, I didn’t have the same attention span to keep up with the world of sports that I do now. I watched the NFL, knew the Phillies, maybe some NBA and that was mostly it.

If I knew who you were, and you didn’t fall under those categories, you were surely a big deal. Naturally, Gabby Douglas fits this description to a T.

The women’s gymnastics star was on top of the world in the 2010s. She took home two gold medals in the 2012 London Olympics, before adding a third when the games reached Rio in 2016.

These moments were the brightest of her phenomenal career; however, that career quieted down after 2016. Crucially, it didn’t end either.

Now, after roughly seven years away, Douglas has announced her goal to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Some may voice concerns over Douglas’ rust, however, should she train as hard as before, this will undoubtedly be a huge boon for the US.

Time will tell, but the mere premise of a comeback by this legendary athlete is extremely exciting.

No. 2: Philly Rob Thomson, Philadelphia Phillies

July 10, 2012.

That was the last time the National League won the All Star Game before Culture Rankings veteran Rob Thomson and his coaching staff took on the task of managing the 2023 roster.

With Philly Rob leading the way, the NL took home a 3-2 victory. Powered by game MVP Elías Díaz of the Colorado Rockies, and two of his own players in Nick Castellanos and the aforementioned Kimbrel, Thomson snapped an 11-year drought.

This win continued his recent momentum, as Thomson’s Phillies have really found their groove in recent weeks.

Since June 1, the Fightins have compiled a 26-12 record, thus placing themselves into playoff contention.

Thomson has steadied the ship during his first full year as manager. He’s revived the team’s once-horrid bullpen and initiated breakout performances from several key players.

Philadelphia has all the talent in the world, but has seen big names disappoint this season. That could have done the team in, yet it remains in the postseason race.

One can’t help but believe coaching plays a huge part in that kind of resiliency.

No. 1: Spike Eskin and Michael Levin, “The Rights To Ricky Sanchez”

While Thomson is an unquestioned Philadelphia fan favorite, he has a ways to go before he approaches the impact of Spike Eskin and Michael Levin.

The duo are the hosts of “The Rights To Ricky Sanchez,” a podcast covering every aspect of chaos related to the Philadelphia 76ers.

This past week, the pod reached its 10-year anniversary. So, the hosts celebrated by recounting some of their favorite memories from over the years (of which there are few, as this is the Sixers we’re talking about).

Known for their unique blend of humor and cutthroat analysis of the team’s many, many, many miscues, Eskin and Levin have consistently been with Sixers fans through all the highs and lows.

They also hold clear connections with the team, as notable guests of the pod include Sixers president and noted listener Daryl Morey, former coach Brett Brown and even Joel Embiid himself.

Of course, it’s hard to capture the brilliance of the show in this brief space. So, I encourage any 76ers fan to check them out here.

Lord knows I wouldn’t have the sanity I do as a fan and aspiring analyst without them.

Here’s to another decade of Ricky greatness, even if Eskin and Levin already hate the Sixers’ guts as is.

Collegian Culture Spotlight: Ayden Herold & James Engel

Due to last week’s Anti-Culture Rankings, there was no Collegian Culture Spotlight. To compensate, this week features two entries who each happen to be two of TDC’s most versatile contributors.

Ayden Herold has made waves with his “Do You Like Music?” podcast where he interviews local State College artists and groups about their burgeoning careers.

He also speaks with members of his fanclub, the AydenNation, about their music taste and favorite artists. Giant names, like Phoebe Cykosky and Fernanda Lopez, have made appearances on the show, and I can only pray I’m next in line.

Make no mistake, Herold isn’t a one trick pony. He’s also logged ample time as a lifestyle reporter and photographer for this publication, and also recently won the 2023 Collegian talent show.

As for Engel, he’s done his best Bruce Brown impression during his time with the Collegian.

Need a photographer? Engel fits the bill. Sports reporter? He covered Penn State baseball in 2022. Features and investigations reporter? Consider it done, and then some. New editor? Engel has that leadership experience as well.

The man is the ultimate swiss army knife.

To check out Herold’s work, click here. To view Engel’s work, click here.

