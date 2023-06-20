Culture Rankings Column | A championship mentality

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have built the most culture across the globe for the week, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

There are often unique intangibles that prove someone is a culture builder.

However, you don’t always have to delve into specifics to tell if they have an extra gear. Sometimes, all they have to do is lift a trophy.

Recently, both the Denver Nuggets and Las Vegas Golden Knights earned their first-ever championship victories, defeating the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers, respectively, to do so.

While Vegas only needed six years to achieve this honor, Denver and its fans had been waiting a lifetime.

Debuting in the 1967-68 ABA season, Denver, then known as the Rockets, eventually underwent its pivotal name change prior to the 1974-75 season.

Eventually joining the NBA in 1976, the Nuggets had never won a championship in either league until their franchise-altering moment last week.

For both Denver and Las Vegas, reaching the mountaintop required reliable leadership and a selfless nature from top to bottom. These franchises have collectively established strong winning cultures.

Yet, there are still a few individuals who set themselves apart and led the charge during these big games. These contributors have undoubtedly earned some major shine, and headline the latest group of selections to the Culture Rankings.

No. 10: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

This may seem like a consolation prize for the best coach in basketball, but Erik Spoelstra deserves one final week on these rankings before the offseason begins.

Down 3-1 heading into a road game where all signs pointed to Denver getting to celebrate in front of a rollicking home crowd, the coach was able to motivate his guys to bring the fight.

The Nuggets absolutely had to earn the honor of being NBA Champions, edging out the Heat 94-89 in the final battle.

Miami led at halftime and kept things close much of the rest of the way. However, Denver was able to click back into place thanks to heroics from essentially its entire lineup.

In a game where the three ball simply wasn’t falling, Coach Spo got his group to buckle down on defense and turn the contest into a slugfest. Unfortunately for the Heat, this effort still wasn’t enough to keep the series alive.

Nonetheless, Spoelstra has now only further cemented his legacy. Having appeared in six NBA Finals, he’s one of the most successful individuals to ever man an NBA sideline.

No. 9: Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are starting to become the Fightins’ again and a huge reason is Kyle Schwarber’s hot start to the summer.

Following a standout series against the Dodgers, the outfielder has continued to be effective at the plate. Over the past week he registered eight hits across six games, including three home runs, while also using his keen eye to be walked four times.

The Phillies have won 13 of their last 15 games, and that isn’t all because of Schwarber. However, the power hitter’s resurgence has given the team an extra edge and confidence on offense.

This development was much needed amid a rocky year for the team’s pitching staff. As long as the bats stay hot, Schwarber and his teammates will continue to find ways to overcome inconsistencies on the mound.

No. 8: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

The Angels have been playing great baseball lately, creeping increasingly close to the top of AL West where the Rangers and Astros have resided for most of the season.

Having recently taken three of four games against Texas, a huge factor in Los Angeles’ momentum is its dynamite two-way force, Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani is in the midst of a 15-game hitting streak and has been rattling off moonshots in devastating fashion.

His most impressive recent performance came on June 12 against the Rangers, where he uncorked a two-run homer in the 12th inning to put the Angels in position to earn a 9-6 victory.

Ohtani is, of course, a reliable arm on the mound as well. He started opposite Texas last Thursday in what turned out to be a 5-3 win for Los Angeles.

Nobody can mirror the impact the Japanese superstar has when he takes the diamond. And, as of late, that impact is finally translating on the scoreboard.

No. 7: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

Many around the globe celebrated Father’s Day this past Sunday, so it’s only right the Godfather Of Culture Building receives his usual recognition on these rankings

Guy Gadowsky saw two of his former players sign professional contracts over the past week, proving the Nittany Lions are very much a feeder program toward the next level.

First, Connor MacEachern signed a new contract with the San Jose Barracudas after suiting up in four contests for them last season. Later on, Tim Doherty signed his first-ever AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves.

As Gadowsky continues to help Penn State’s program grow, he’ll look to help even more skaters find success after leaving Happy Valley down the line.

No. 6: Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

When Michael Malone was fired by the Sacramento Kings in December 2014, many were stunned. In his second season at the helm, he was already making noticeable improvements to the culture of the Kings’ locker room after several years of despair.

While Malone’s opportunity to change the Kings’ franchise was snatched away, he was soon provided a new opportunity. The Nuggets hired him on June 15, 2015 and they haven’t had to worry about the head coaching position since.

Under Malone’s leadership, the Nuggets have made the playoffs every season since 2018-19, and have now finally broken through and won the world title. This couldn’t have been done without the coach’s ability to connect with his players year in and year out.

The transformations of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray into stars stand out the most, but Malone has earned the trust of many others as well.

His efforts to help Aaron Gordon tap into his full defensive potential, or his willingness to entrust Michael Porter Jr. with a large role even after many injuries, are just a few examples of the many players who’ve taken huge strides in a Denver jersey.

Malone knows when to press the right buttons, and this paid dividends in the 2023 playoffs.

No. 5: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

While Malone and Jokic deserve plenty of credit for the Nuggets’ big win, they couldn’t have done it without Jamal Murray. This was proven last year when Denver lost in the first round while the point guard was sidelined with a torn ACL.

With Murray back in the fold, the Nuggets got back someone who’d already proven to be a fantastic scorer. However, when Murray returned, he brought with him improved skills as a facilitator.

After he averaged a career-best 6.2 assists across the regular season, Murray enhanced this further during the 2023 NBA Finals.

During the series, he averaged 21.4 points and 10 assists per night, suddenly granting Denver a second player who was both scoring and passing at an elite level.

Together, he and Jokic were a perfect mix. They were a problem Miami couldn’t solve, and it led to a career moment for Murray.

Going forward it will be interesting to see if he continues to elevate his game as a pure point guard, or reverts to being more score-first.

Regardless, he’s proven to be a multi-dimensional player who certainly helps make Malone’s job less stressful each night.

No. 4: Mark Stone, Las Vegas Golden Knights

No. 3: Adin Hill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

No. 2: Jonathan Marchessault, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights were stone-cold killers during the Stanley Cup Finals, blitzing the Panthers with effective offense while receiving consistent goaltending from Adin Hill all series.

Totaling 26 goals across five games, Vegas received contributions from its entire lineup, as well as steady leadership from coach Bruce Cassidy.

Yet, it was the trio of Hill and skaters Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone who truly set the table for this victory.

Hill capped off an impressive playoff run by limiting Florida to 2.36 goals per night throughout the finals. This allowed the offense the breathing room it needed to dominate.

Marchessault also continued thriving, registering eight points against the team that let him walk six years earlier.

Marchessault wouldn’t have been able to exact revenge without the help of Stone, who similarly embraced the stakes of playoff hockey.

After being limited to just 43 regular season games, the team captain stormed back to the forefront by notching 24 points across 22 playoff games.

In the decisive fifth showdown, he scored three of the team’s nine goals en route to Las Vegas hoisting the cup for the first time in its brief history.

This achievement could be huge for the Golden Knights. Residing in an ever-growing sports market, this may entice more players to want to come aboard and take part in the winning culture this trio has helped create.

No. 1: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

For 56 years, the Nuggets didn’t like a gold rush.

No titles for over half a century, and for a while, it was unclear when the drought would end.

But the emergence of Nikola Jokic set this franchise on course to change its fortunes, culminating in its big night on June 12.

The Nuggets’ Game 5 win over the Heat sealed the deal, on their home court no less. Denver was finally champion.

The Joker certainly played his part, totaling 28 points and 16 rebounds in the narrow series-deciding win. Across the finals, he averaged a startling 30.2 points, 14 boards and 7.2 assists per night.

This electric performance serves a stark contrast to his mild-mannered postgame demeanor. The man just wants his summer vacation, and he’s absolutely earned it.

The game seems to come effortlessly to Jokic, which is why he is both NBA Finals MVP and atop the Culture Rankings once again.

Collegian Culture Spotlight: Catey Ackerman

While it’s true everyone is entitled to their own opinion, some views tend to carry more weight.

Case in point, columnist Catey Ackerman has been offering her thoughtful perspective routinely this summer. You can read her columns, as well as her previous work, by clicking here.

MORE CULTURE RANKINGS

+4 Culture Rankings Column | Pulling away from the pack Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have built the most cu…