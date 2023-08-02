Cuisine is a door to culture | Column

While food may seem like a very surface level opportunity to experience a new culture, the memories shared over a meal can last a lifetime.

I learned this during my time abroad in Brno, Czech Republic. In Europe, I shared meals with new friends and discovered new cuisines along the way.

As the summer progressed, the foods I tried and the people I shared them with became associated with a story.

For starters, Smažený sýr, a traditional Czech fried cheese dish, became a staple in my diet during my time abroad.

This dish has a special memory associated with it: Smažený sýr was the first traditional Czech food that I tried when I arrived in Telč, Czech Republic. Throughout the rest of the summer, my memories associated with this dish continued to grow as I shared more meaningful conversations over it.

During one of my free weekends, I traveled to Barcelona and ate a lot of paella.

My friend and I shared fun conversations over our multiple meals of paella throughout the weekend.

Aside from these meaningful memories, this food was also nostalgic for me — bringing back memories of the first time I tried paella when visiting one of my close friends in Valencia, Spain.

Her grandmother spent all day cooking paella for me and her family, making it one of the most memorable and delicious meals I’ve ever eaten.

As the summer continued, I had the opportunity to try other foods from all over Europe while building memories.

One of the closest friends I made during my time studying in Brno invited me to visit her in Croatia for a week after her program ended in June.

Although I was staying in Brno for the whole summer semester, my friend planned to travel to Ugljan, where her grandparents were currently living, after her program's completion. She has dual citizenship between Croatia and the United States and was excited to share her culture with me when I arrived.

After a long 13-hour bus ride from Brno to Zadar, a delicious home-cooked meal really hit the spot.

While I was staying with my friend, I had the opportunity to learn how to make gnocchi. Her and her grandmother taught me how to make their family recipe.

The food was so delicious and I will always remember the memories associated with making it.

After gnocchi, I also learned how to make palačinke — a Croatian dessert that is similar to crêpes.

I was not naturally gifted at making palačinke to say the least — it took a couple of failed attempts before I was able to make one that was completely circular. However, the experience generated laughs and fun conversations. \

I eventually got the hang of it — sort of.

It was a fun bonding moment, and I enjoyed the opportunity for my friend to share a piece of her family’s culture with me during my visit.

Another one of my favorite memories associated with a meal this summer was when I ate Slovak food in Bratislava. I ordered a platter that included bryndzové halušky, bryndzové pirohy and a Slovak cabbage dish.

Not only was the food delicious, but the meal was special because of who I shared it with.

During my senior year of high school, my family hosted an exchange student from Sardinia, Italy. While I was abroad this summer in Brno, she came to visit me for a week. I really enjoyed the opportunity to see her again and catch up after a long time apart.

On our last day together, we traveled to Bratislava, where she had to catch her plane home to Italy. We shared most likely the last meal that we will eat together for a long time, but it was a nice reminder that even though we live across the world from each other, that doesn’t mean we won’t see each other again.

This summer, I’ve learned to cherish every small moment.

Even though something as small as a dinner with friends might seem like a trivial part of life, it’s the small moments that can mean the most. It can be beautiful to hold onto the miniscule details in life and cherish the seemingly insignificant moments.

Often, the simplest everyday things — like sharing a meal — can lead to the strongest bonds formed over time. So, take time to appreciate every small moment — every coffee with a friend, every meal with a grandparent, every ice cream shared with a sibling — because you never know when distance will cause these little moments to seem all the more special.

