Crossing the picket line: Unification despite status | Column

Since May 2, the Writers Guild of America West has been on strike. The group includes writers from various shows such as late night television shows including the infamous Saturday Night Live.

The labor union SAG-AFTRA joined the strike on Friday, with nearly 160,000 people participating.

With such a detrimental impact on employee numbers in the entertainment industry, streaming services and acting agencies are proposing contracts to include AI likeness rather than negotiations with the labor unions on strike.

Some say these contract adjustments are coming out of left field, a similar situation is present in the all too real science fiction series “Black Mirror,” in the episode “Joan is Awful.”

Movies with high anticipated turnout, such as the upcoming “Barbie” movie and “Oppenheimer,” have seen demonstrations throughout their promotional tour, with cast members walking out and future premieres being canceled in support of the strike.

Big-name actors have joined the strike, but it’s not really these actors who are most impacted, it is those with lesser known roles who are feeling the effects, like writers, background actors and makeup artists. Although the typical viewer does not know their names, the show cannot function without them.

Despite such disruptions to the industry, there does not appear to be a near end in sight. Major streaming companies are trying to find ways to work without the actors rather than negotiate fair terms with the employees.

Current contractual terms are restricting those who can join the industry by making acting and the entertainment industry inaccessible to those of lower financial status. However, the entertainment industry is fueled by opportunities for anyone despite their income status to display artistic integrity.

Without fairer agreement terms, we will see a decline in those who retain status within the industry and those who join.

Entertainment is a significant portion of everyone’s daily lives, it provides relief from stressors and unifies people across all barriers.

While watching television shows and movies are seen as a pastime, they are mediums that bring people together and have cultural significance throughout the U.S. at a time when we need it most.

This value of entertainment is evidently noticed by big-name actors as they join the movement to help bring more equitable work practices to the masses that are the backbone of classic entertainment.

Despite the economic divide, we see that there’s still the inherent ability to unify for a common cause — an act that we haven’t seen in modern society.

This strike can serve as an inconvenience to many as we wait for our favorite shows to return, but in the meantime, the unification across divides is an invaluable movement to watch and support.

