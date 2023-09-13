Creatives over content: Hollywood strikes center around art community | Column

On May 1, the Writers Guild of America went on strike. The Screen Actors Guild, referred to as SAG-AFTRA, followed suit on July 14. The demands of each strike varied, but they followed the same general sentiment: The creators of art deserve a bigger share of the profit.

In addition to very important demands over benefits and general pay, WGA’s need for residuals stands out.

The current economic system in Hollywood does not provide ample residual pay from streaming. In the past, residuals from television re-airs and physical media sales would provide creatives with compensation beyond the initial pay for the work they did.

Nowadays, when streaming services are the primary form of consumption for general audiences, those residuals have evaporated.

The unions are demanding a robust system for streaming residuals.

Not only is residual pay important for the well-being of writers, but it’s also fair. Writers deserve a significant share of the profit from the art they create. The current system doesn’t allow that.

The unions are also concerned about artificial intelligence — the WGA worries that with the recent developments in AI technology, studios will be able to generate scripts without the need for human writers. SAG-AFTRA has similar concerns about AI face scans of actors.

These concerns are crucial.

AI cannot create real art based on human experiences that audiences connect with. AI filmmaking would be infinitely more soulless than even the most corporate, least common denominator studio blockbusters imaginable.

More vitally, AI would put countless creatives out of jobs.

As much as these large-scale ideas about AI and residuals are important, it’s even more crucial to remember what the strikes are really about: the people.

Filmmaking attracts the best kind of people: people with a story to tell and a love for art. The industry is not kind to people like this.

There’s an instinct to think about the strikes in terms of content – many people are dissatisfied with the quality of content they see, so they instinctively push back against the unions.

This mentality ignores the role the studios play in shallow filmmaking. It’s unfair to push back against a livable wage and fair compensation just because of a personal distaste for the writing or performances on screen.

There’s also an instinct to think only in terms of the celebrity actors who get the most attention.

The strikes aren’t about highly paid creatives, like Brad Pitt or Aaron Sorkin. The strikes are about the actors and writers who survive paycheck-to-paycheck — to whom the residuals matter greatly.

When I think of the strikes, I think of the independent filmmaker who — in a perfect world — would be supported by the mammoth industry that produces the exact medium they create in.

In this perfect world, the only difference between independent films and the studio films would be the resources available to the filmmakers.

Some of the best people I know are filmmakers.

I’ve seen how important this art is to the artists who make it – whether it be the immensely talented jack-of-all-trades writer/director/composer/cinematographer who tells impactful character stories through his own experience, the theater-turned-screen actor who single-handedly elevates a short film through her stunning performance or the aspiring voice actor with the kindest heart imaginable.

These are who the strikes are about — the people who create for the sake of creating. They deserve to flourish in an industry that supports them, not abuses them.