COVID-19 created maturity gaps in the youth population | Column

When I was younger, adults often told me that I was mature for my age.

I’m actually not sure if this so-called “maturity” was just manners and niceties or if it actually was what those adults labeled it as.

After a long conversation with a friend of my parents, I’ve started to think about the concept of maturity a lot. I consider myself to have high emotional intelligence, so maybe that’s what all of my friend's parents were seeing years ago.

But don’t you need maturity to have emotional intelligence? Or vice versa?

I think I’ve posed many vague questions and have pondered my own maturity with more depth than I care to go into again in this column.

I’ve done this because, at the end of the day, I feel miserably immature.

Somehow, I feel I’ve regressed from my childhood maturity into adult immaturity and childishness — I don’t really know what happened.

It could be because an ex-boyfriend called me immature and petty and I’m just internalizing it, or because sometimes I do let my emotions get the best of me, reacting poorly to others reacting poorly — stirring a boiling cauldron of bitterness and other strong feelings.

Whether one of these is true remains a mystery, but as you might be able to tell, I have not yet mastered the art of just shutting up and letting it go.

Instead of “letting it go” and “moving on,” I hold on with a death grip until I choke the life out of the issue and have perhaps caused even more issues. Yes, my curiosity and unwillingness to go without knowing is my cross to bear.

Maybe I’m just in my head, but in my eyes, I don’t act how a 21-year-old would. I feel like I’m 18 again.

But I don’t think this is a unique feeling.

All these kids who are now graduating high school missed out on their freshman and sophomore years due to COVID-19. They missed making all the mistakes and witnessing the drama that young high schoolers make and get through before securing their drivers’ licenses.

The kids entering high school now missed the part of middle school where you start to learn a little bit about yourself and what you’re interested in. They’re now only beginning to figure things out a year or a few months away from their Sweet 16’s.

The kids going into the back half of elementary school are scarily behind in fundamental education. Reading, writing and math have been pushed off because sitting a 6-year-old in front of a screen for eight hours to learn subtraction and spelling just didn’t pan out.

And kids my age missed the in-person experiences of freshman and sophomore years of college that might have molded them into students and independents.

Kids of all ages have missed out on crucial learning hurdles — socially and academically — and as a result, I feel like we’re seeing a maturity gap in our youth.

There’s a chance I’m projecting based on my own experience, but maybe I’m not. Maybe this is something parents are noticing in their children, too, or just something someone else is experiencing.

I hope at least one person can tell me I’m not crazy.

I’m not sure how to replace opportunities for learning or how to speed up the process of maturity, but I do know that this stunted emotional growth I seem to be experiencing is frustrating.

In many ways, it’s both an individual journey and one that can be done together. It’s odd yet traditional to look at growing up and maturing as a race in which you need to run in your own lane, without help, but you still have your team cheering you on.

As they say, it takes a village. We might as well use that village to lean upon as we grow ourselves and find our own ways forward.

This is a column that offers no advice. Maybe it only offers understanding in a world where it’s increasingly easy to feel alone and behind.

Or maybe, it just teaches me to stop looking for approval and praise from adults. Who knows!

