Confronting the dreaded long-distance relationship | Column

Ladies and gentlemen, sit back and relax. The love doctor is in.

As the iconic Eli Rallo always says, “I have opinions, and you have ears. Let’s get into it.”

Today I’m here to lecture on the infamous, the notorious and the despicable.

Long-distance relationships.

What college student isn’t familiar with these? Everyone’s been there. If a high school or college relationship was hard before, it’s even harder with miles between each other.

Somehow us college kids always have to make our lives more difficult than they need to be.

We’ve all heard the stats — these relationships don’t often fare well in the grand scheme of things. Whether that means infidelity, insecurity or just the plain old act of growing apart, there are a million things that could go wrong in a long-distance relationship.

But what of these things don’t also occur in a regular relationship?

The nitty-gritty of my lukewarm take is this: Long-distance is more than hard. But it’s worth it.

Here’s the deal — I’ve done the distance. That one didn’t work out. My friends have done the distance, and sometimes it didn’t work out for them either. In fact, it worked out for almost none of them. So, do I have a well-vetted platform to preach on how long-distance relationships shouldn’t be scorned and ignored? Not really.

But what is life without a little risk?

We shouldn’t let the challenges of long-distance get in the way of our feelings. There are going to be hardships no matter what, even if you both were in the same place.

No, these relationships aren’t for everyone. Some people need their partner in the same place as them, which is entirely understandable and presumably the end goal for every relationship. If that end goal is nowhere in sight, that level of hopelessness is a valid feeling to share.

But I believe that a long-distance relationship can be an important part of a young adult's life. It allows each person in the relationship to grow independently of the other while still receiving and giving love. It might not be entirely ideal, but it’s the best of many worlds.

My parents tell me I’m independent almost to a fault — which apparently was the reason my last relationship didn’t work out — so please, for your own sake, take all of my long-distance relationship advice with a grain of salt.

But this may be why I have such a soft spot for long-distance relationships. I feel like there’s less pressure to spend an outrageous amount of time with your partner and more time to explore yourself and what you truly want.

Yes, you might be alone more often than being with your person, but that gives you time for yourself and your priorities while also knowing someone is in your corner — even from afar.

I feel that these relationships argue on behalf of both parties involved. They allow for non-suffocating room to grow, thrive and feel all the feelings — good and bad. But most importantly, they allow you to love with only one boundary: the state lines separating the two of you.

Long distance helps you both to recognize all the parts you love about the person you love. If you can’t, that relationship wouldn’t be worth it even if you were in the same place.

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, and who doesn’t want that? Kidding. Well, mostly.

I haven’t mastered this craft, but being 21 years old, I don’t feel like I need to yet. And if you’re reading this, no matter how old you are, you don’t need to have everything about this figured out either.

The point is, why not ignore the doubt, embrace some level of naiveté and go for it?

It might not work, but from my perspective, I’d kick myself if I didn’t at least try.

As a romantic at heart, I hope you’re willing to try too.

