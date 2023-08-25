Confronting the bystander effect amidst Earth’s warming crisis | Column

On June 8, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that El Niño resurfaced.

This climatic phenomenon, characterized by the weakening of trade winds and the eastward surge of warm waters toward the Americas’ western coast, shattered the familiar rhythms of our climate — bringing with it detrimental repercussions.

El Niño episodes can span from nine to 12 months, sometimes lasting years, and inflict global impacts on weather patterns, ecosystems, human health and the economy in their wake. Nearly a month after El Niño resurfaced, July 3 and 4 were recorded as the hottest days on Earth since 1979.

However, this isn’t just a story about natural occurrences; it’s a tale of human influence.

Greenhouse gas emissions, primarily stemming from human activities, serve as the backbone of observed climate changes. A staggering 43% increase in net greenhouse gas emissions between 1990 and 2015 underscores society’s role in this unfolding crisis.

From 1990 to 2019, humans contributed to a 45% increase in the warming of Earth’s atmosphere.

The dilemma arises when human activities increase the release of these gasses, intensifying the heat-trapping effect.

The consequences of our actions are blatantly obvious — wildfires have spread, water levels are rising and the climate has been altered. We are the only ones that can help prevent this crisis from worsening.

However, there is more at play than just climate dynamics. With the surge of gentrification, and human population and politics becoming more polarized, the human race is left at a standstill, waiting for somebody to acknowledge the climate problem and propose a solution.

In the grand theater of our planet’s fate, a psychological phenomenon known as the bystander effect has taken center stage. This theory, rooted in social psychology, reveals a disheartening truth: Individuals are less likely to help in an emergency situation when bystanders are present.

A similar pattern unfolds as Earth’s temperature continues to increase and humanity collectively turns a blind eye to the issue.

The undeniable reality is that Earth’s climate is warming, and society has passive spectators in the crisis.

Society is guilty of brushing off this existential threat, and being convinced that individual actions hold little sway in the face of the global phenomenon.

To those who downplay humanities' role in the climate crisis or dismiss the idea of global warming, it's time for the truth: We are not bystanders in this story, but rather the authors of our planet’s fate.

However, transformations of this magnitude don't occur overnight. The first step is simple. Society must admit that climate change isn’t a myth, but rather, a reality. Ignoring the crisis advances a future where climate conditions worsen beyond repair.

It’s our responsibility to revise the script — composing a more hopeful and sustainable story for our planet.

Earth isn’t a backdrop in the tale of humanity, it’s the stage on which life unfolds.

It's time to step out from backstage and into the spotlight of action to protect the only home we’ve ever known — Earth’s survival depends on it.