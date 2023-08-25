Climate crisis calls for more conscious traveling | Column

The other day, I saw someone’s seemingly regular, summer vacation post on Instagram. But I did a double take looking at the location and caption, which both pointed to Maui, Hawaii.

The photos were posted while simultaneously, less than 100 miles away from the location tagged on the post, wildfires were devastating families and communities on the other side of the island.

To be fair, I don’t know what the context of the post was, and the point of this column is not to criticize a poorly-timed post.

Rather, things like these bring up an important conversation about being conscious of what’s going on in the world as we travel through it.

This is something I’ve thought about a lot as someone who wants to work globally and who studied abroad this past summer in Spain.

Spain is the second most visited country in the world, based on data from 2019, pre-pandemic.

Our professors — both locally and from Penn State — taught us about the issues the nation faces due to a huge tourism industry, including damage to the environment and a lack of housing for residents and locals.

For reasons like these, Fodor’s Travel — a travel guide company — creates an annual “No List” of places it is best not to visit and why, especially in the context of the climate crisis.

On its 2023 “No List,” which was released in November of last year, writers reported both Spain and Maui as “destinations suffering from water crises.”

The We Are Water Foundation, which Fodor’s Travel cited in their publication, reports “while an average citizen consumes 127 liters per day, the consumption of a tourist ranges between 450 and 800 liters, depending on the season and the area.” This was based on a study conducted in Spain.

On top of this, Fodor’s Travel explained that, in 2022, residents in West Maui and Upcountry were placed under a water restriction where they could face significant fines for using water in unnecessary ways, while many resorts were not subject to the same rule, despite consuming much more water.

Native Hawaiians and locals have also been asking tourists to stop coming to Hawaii because of the rapidly depleting resources that leaves the state struggling and tourists unaffected, according to Fodor’s Travel.

The wildfires that raged through Maui this past month were likely perpetuated and originated because of extreme weather conditions caused by the climate crisis.

While the bulk of the climate crisis can be attributed to major companies and not individuals, it’s important to recognize traveling has an effect on the crisis, too. We must respect the places we visit and the people who live there.

Don’t get me wrong: Traveling is great, especially when people want to explore, learn and experience the world from others’ perspectives.

Tourism is also beneficial and essential to economies in areas like Hawaii and Spain.

As we participate, it’s important to be conscious of what’s going on in the places we go to and how we can help mitigate the harm done to the environment.

This can mean learning about the climate crisis and tailoring our behavior to respond better to the environmental crises facing the places we visit.

For example, avoiding taking long showers or using unnecessary water in areas like Spain and Maui when visiting.

It could also mean paying a “sustainable tourism tax,” as We Are Water said, or money visitors pay that would go toward conservation of the environment.

The weight of the climate crisis should not rest on the shoulders of one person traveling, and there’s no blame or shame here.

It’s a call to action.

Our generation is already taking on tons of work to help save the environment, and I suspect we’ll be facing the brunt of it for the rest of our lives.

We’re also becoming more globalized by the second — forming endless connections across the world, studying and working abroad and spending summers in Europe.

Thus, much of the responsibility to be a conscious traveler will rest with us as we take our post-grad trips, become global citizens and try to save the world.

One way to do that is by being mindful, respectful travelers.

MORE COLUMNS

Bring back neighborliness | Column The idea of being a good neighbor is all around us.