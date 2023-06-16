Channeling Anthony Bourdain in Greece | Column

Sitting down at my IKEA desk, I put on The Velvet Underground and Iggy Pop.

I’ll be seeing John Cale of the Velvet Underground in the Odeon of Heordes Atticus, an ancient Greek theater, on Monday. They were some of Anthony Bourdain's favorite bands.

I knew of Anthony Bourdain in high school from assorted clips on the internet and pictures on Pinterest; however, last summer I started listening to “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” on road trips.

This is where my obsession began.

I loved how he’d travel to countries I’ve never heard of, share a meal with a local professor, revolutionary, punk rock band or chef to talk about history and contemporary issues.

I especially liked his episode about rural West Virginia.

He went to a high school football game to illustrate how important it is to the community, tried Appalachian poverty meals, and in the midst of the 2016 election, Bourdain — a liberal — went to Trump rallies and talked with people of opposing opinions.

Everybody and their story mattered to Bourdain.

It wasn’t until I read “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” in August 2022 that he solidified himself as not only my favorite journalist, but one of my favorite human beings, too.

Whenever someone asks me for a book recommendation, I tell them “Kitchen Confidential.” By writing about his experience in the restaurant industry, Bourdain transcends food and encapsulates humanity.

In many ways, Bourdain has impacted my writing and attitude towards travel, so during my time in Greece, I aspire to embody him.

So far, I think I’ve done a decent job.

One of the main tenets of “Kitchen Confidential” is to be fearless in the face of new foods. With this in mind, I dreaded one day in particular on this trip — olive tasting day.

I hate olives.

It probably stems from a taste aversion. Since the first time I tried olives, I haven’t been able to eat them. I can’t stomach the mix between salty and bitterness; however, in Greece, I couldn’t avoid it.

Did I try all of the olives? Yes. Did I gag a couple times? Also, yes.

However, surprisingly, I found one olive bearable, dare I say likable — trouba olives.

These olives are softened and sun-dried rather than tough and cured in salt, like other olives.

Before we went olive tasting we visited the local meat and fish market — Varvakeios.

The entire time I walked at our guide's hip, asking her questions about every jaw, lounge and eye I saw.

Men in juice-smeared aprons stood next to their stalls — some haggled us as we walked by, but most were indifferent and shouted to the whole market.

Stalls were topped with signs of happy farm animals in open fields which contrasted whole skinned goats and chickens that hung from hooks.

I thought it was so neat, but my vegetarian classmates had other opinions.

In a market like this, it’s easy to forget about the environmental impact of the meat industry. Even though the signs show better conditions than factory farms, it's just advertising.

The Greeks seem to have a better understanding of the relationship between food and the climate crisis as vegan restaurants and vegetarian options are more common here — and surprise, they’re affordable and taste good.

In Mykonos we went to a restaurant called “Rhino,” which served vegan street food.

I ate the “Truffle Trouble” souvlaki wrap; however, I had laryngitis at the time, so one of my classmates had to order it for me — thank you, Maggie.

Souvlaki typically comes with chicken or lamb, french fries, lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki — a garlic yogurt sauce.

This one was very similar; however, it came with mushrooms as the “meat” and truffle mayo as the sauce. For six euro, this was probably my favorite quick meal.

Tipping in Europe isn’t practiced. Although, if you desire to show your appreciation of a restaurant, Tripadvisor and Google reviews are greatly appreciated.

A majority of Greece’s economy is based on tourism, so the better reviews one leaves, the more business.

Rhino is currently ranked the second highest restaurant in Mykonos on Tripadvisor — only behind a Greek fine dining restaurant.

The Greek approach to vegan and vegetarian options makes the diet accessible to everybody.

As it currently stands in the United States, plant-based options don’t appeal to our pallets and are too expensive.

Plant-based options do not necessarily have to eliminate eating meat; however, by limiting the amount of meat we consume, our planet and our bodies will be healthier.

