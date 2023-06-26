¿Cómo se dice, ‘Goodbye’? | Column

I have a way with words, but there’s one word that I can’t say without getting choked up.

“Goodbye.”

Sure, people come and go all the time, but I’m not ready to give up a place as magical as Ronda.

For six weeks, I’ve lived in the southern jewel of Spain — surrounded by amazing new friends, the best food of my life and views that would make Mother Nature’s jaw drop.

From the towering mountain ranges to the serene beaches, every scene in Spain felt like an Academy Award-winning movie.

Throughout my life, I’ve been a supporting character; good for a joke or two, but never really influencing the plot.

In Spain, however, I was the main character of my own coming-of-age story.

And that’s why this goodbye is so hard. I’m not only saying goodbye to my family and friends, but I’m saying goodbye to a past version of myself.

Just over a month ago when I first stepped off the plane in Málaga, I was terrified. In general, I don’t deal with change well, so being alone in a foreign country with a foreign language was a massive leap for me.

When I arrived in Ronda, I quickly learned that the Rondeños wouldn’t hold my hand. Huge tourist destinations like Sevilla and Cádiz will always have friendly English speakers, but citizens in Ronda firmly speak Spanish.

So, I faced one of my greatest life challenges and dove in headfirst.

I threw myself into the wolves, and not only did I survive, but I came out with the strongest calves in the Northern Hemisphere — every day is Leg Day in Spain.

My confidence has skyrocketed throughout these six weeks. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in Ronda is that you need to believe in yourself.

If you manifest a happy ending, it’s so much more likely to happen.

While I learned to rely on myself more than I ever have, I’d be a fool not to appreciate the amazing people who were by my side throughout the journey.

Of course, my professors were my greatest resource. Their classes certainly weren’t easy, but they’re such caring people, and I truly believe they work for the success of every student they have.

I’ll never forget my host family. Yeli and Paco, thank you for being so patient with me and always willing to help with whatever I needed.

I have to give love to my hermana, Lindsay. Thank you for humoring my weird stories and always being down to have a walk and talk around the town. I’ll see you for the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) listening party.

And I owe so much to the amazing friends I’ve made here. Thank you all so much for making amazing memories with me and being so genuinely kind. I can’t wait for the Ronda program reunions when we get back to State College.

As always, I’m sending big love to The Daily Collegian for giving me the opportunity to write while abroad. You give me the platform to express myself, and I’ll never take that for granted.

The most important thank you is for my family back home. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and allowing me to live my dreams.

I know I don’t say “I love you” enough, and I really never could. But I want you to know, in writing, that I love you and am so grateful for everything you’ve given me.

Without my supporting cast, I would never have reached the heights I achieved during this study abroad program.

It’s true that it’s hard to say goodbye. But it never will be a goodbye because I’m bringing Ronda back home with me.

Ronda, my friends and my family will always be with me. They’ll be in my heart forever.

MORE COLUMNS