‘Buttons come and buttons go’ | How Pete the Cat and his 4 groovy buttons became my lifeline | Column

I’m not much of a singer, but at least once a week in high school, you could catch me singing along to Pete the Cat with my students: “My buttons, my buttons, my four groovy buttons.”

My high school had a four-year Early Childhood Education program where we learned how to teach in the preschool. The goal of the program was for everyone to be state, and nationally, certified in preschool teaching.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, I made it my goal to complete my CDA certification.

I would get to school around 6 a.m. and not leave until 4 p.m.

However, it would be a lie to say that there weren’t weeks where I’d get lazy with my lesson plans. Whenever I lacked inspiration or didn’t have a plan, I would immediately go grab our beat-up copy of “Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons,” for counting practice.

When Pete the Cat inevitably lost one of his four groovy buttons, we would chant “Did Pete cry? Goodness, no! Buttons come and buttons go.”

I’d find myself humming the chant throughout the day around the house, not thinking much of it.

Until one day, when a student of mine broke their favorite toy. If you have any experience with children, you know that this would set a bad tone for the rest of the school day. However, to my surprise, the student wasn’t crying.

I went over to check on him and ask if he was OK, to which he told me “It’s OK, Miss Teagan because buttons come and buttons go,” and then ran off to play with his friends.

My senior year of high school was 2020-2021. During this year, in November, my dad was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer.

My dad would continue to face many health complications throughout his treatment.

He could no longer earn an income for the family due to treatment and the unemployment crisis caused by the pandemic. As a result, my family had to deal with isolation, sickness and financial insecurity.

By 5:30 a.m., when I would leave to get my in-service hours, our front door would be covered with papers ranging from eviction notices to various debt collection letters.

Despite every loss and piece of bad news that my mom and I worked through we looked at each other and said “But did Pete cry? Goodness, no! Because buttons come and buttons go.”

This became an inside joke — bringing us smiles during the hardest time of our life.

July 2021 was a season of goodbyes. There were goodbyes to the place I called home for the past 18 years of my life once I left for college, goodbyes to my dad who would pass away later that month and goodbyes to the only life that I had ever known.

When it was finally time to hit the road, I was in tears as we drove away from our home for the last time.

The silence in the car was deafening until my mom said to us, “But did Pete cry? Goodness, no! Because buttons come and buttons go,” as we drove to our new home.

