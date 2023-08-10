Bring back neighborliness | Column

The idea of being a good neighbor is all around us.

Love thy neighbor as thyself.

Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.

There’s Mr. Rogers and Spiderman— the ultimate neighbors.

When I was younger, my neighborhood used to have yearly block parties. During these parties, the kids who lived in our cul-de-sac would play outside and engage in fun activities while the adults chatted.

Every winter, all the kids in the area would come together to build a huge snow castle. In the summer, we’d have movie nights; I’d distribute handmade tickets while others prepared popcorn and cookies.

Neighbors were a big part of my life because they were the friends I played with every day — and my grown-up neighbors were typically their parents.

As I’ve aged, neighborliness seems to have had less of a presence in everyone’s life.

As of 2019, only 26% of Americans say they know most of their neighbors, while a majority know some of them, according to Pew Research Center.

The internet has likely contributed to this statistic. When my generation was growing up, it wasn’t common to spend hours gaming or on a phone.

It was standard to be outside — biking, walking, playing games, make-believe or basketball and drawing with chalk — with neighbors.

COVID-19 undoubtedly had an impact on neighborliness too, as neighboring houses felt an ocean away.

Of course, there’s other reasons neighborliness could have faded — whether it be finding other friends, getting too busy or moving.

While all of these reasons for the decrease in neighborly relationships are valid, it’s sad to think that future generations might become more accustomed to being alone inside rather than making memories with the neighborhood outside.

It’s also worrying. I’m not an expert on childhood well-being and development, but it seems like being outside, being active and interacting with others should be fundamental to one’s upbringing.

While it would be awesome to bring back neighborliness in general, college can be a prime time to develop neighborly relationships, for several reasons.

They can be really helpful contacts

Need help carrying seven bags of groceries up four flights of stairs in an apartment building without an elevator? Neighbor.

Need someone to check in on a pet while you’re away for the weekend? Neighbor.

This past semester, a neighbor and friend of mine gave me a ride home from the Emergency Room (Mr. Rogers would approve).

It makes for a nice environment

During Halloween, the apartment two doors down from mine left a bowl of candy in the hallway for passerbyers to help themselves to.

You can meet a lot of new people (and bring back block parties)

I know that parties these days are expensive and overwhelming to host, but the idea of a block party sounds just as fun as I remember it being when I was 6 years old.

College seems like the perfect time to bring back the block parties.

These parties serve as a great way to meet new people: neighbors, their friends and the people who end up walking by.

After all, it really doesn’t take much besides music and people to get a party started.

Good neighbors — and neighborly relationships — often make life easier and better.

Students living in a dorm should consider leaving their doors propped open for the first few weeks. They never know who could stop by or what weird, classically-college meetings they might have.

Students shouldn’t be afraid to knock on others’ doors, too.

I encourage those living in an apartment building or house to introduce themselves to a neighbor with some cookies or host a block party

At the end of the day, people make life interesting and exciting, and while it is awesome to meet people in class or online, it’s just as fun to meet them the “old-fashioned,” neighborly way.

