Bob Dylan: Acknowledging The Legend’s Mortality | Column

As the lights dimmed, the audience clapped their hands and cheered. I held my breath while the stage was cloaked in shadows. The curtains slightly swayed, and in single file, four shadows walked out.

Assuming their positions, musicians mounted drums, slung on guitars and steadied the bass. A smaller shadow lingered behind, creeping through the dark.

The audience stood up, clapping more excitedly than before, obscuring my view. Squinting and peering between openings, I could only see the silhouette of a curly-haired man moving toward the piano — it was Bob Dylan.

With the band settled, a stillness fell over the dark stage, capturing the audience. In the void, skinny fingers moved over piano keys, chiming an interlude for “Watching the River Flow.”

Open mouthed and wide eyed the audience listened. Following the piano, guitar strings were strummed, drums were beat and bass strings were plucked. Sporadic hoots came from around the venue.

Suddenly, the stage lit up in an eerie coral red, covering Barcelona’s Gran Teatre Del Liceu in a hellish glow.

All that was visible was the red light — revealing the men on stage responsible for the music.

They wore black suits with black dress shirts. From a distance, they looked like skeletons — especially Dylan.

Taking one hand from the piano, he reached up and pulled down the microphone in front of his mouth, struggling to get it just right.

In a raspy, hard-to-hear whisper, he began to sing, putting emphasis on words he hadn’t in the past, breaking up lyrics with the piano like this: “and watch the river… flooow.”

Once again, cheers filled the theater. I sat speechless as a gaping smile grew across my face — I was hearing Bob Dylan live.

He continued the show by playing songs from his latest album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways” — a heavily jazz- and blues-influenced work.

In this album, Dylan grapples with his mortality and legacy. Throughout the album, he compares his self-insert characters to famous authors like Edgar Alan Poe and Jack Kerouac.

In the song “Key West (Philosopher Pirate),” the main character, McKinley, is told by his doctor he’s going to die. In a somber tone, Dylan sang “McKinley, death is on the wall” and “If you’re looking for immortality, stay on the road.”

Dylan is 82 years old during his Rough and Rowdy Ways 2023 European tour. He stays at the piano the entire performance, only standing up to play every other song.

As Dylan ages, touring reminds him of his influence, an increasingly important concept because every year other legends pass away — those who were the same age as him.

In every song on the album, he addresses legacy and age; however, the song that captures the essence of this album the best is “False Prophet.”

Dylan assumes the voice that death conflicted over his relationship with the world and his identity. He holds an abrasive attitude toward others’ opinions, yet seemingly cares about the way he’s perceived, claiming, “What are you looking at? There’s nothing to see, just a cool breeze that’s encircling me.”

A persisting lyric in the song, which Dylan puts straining emphasis on during his performance, is “I ain’t no false prophet,” hinting at the high status his fans have held him to.

In the past, he’s argued his songs are scrutinized too deeply — he hasn’t written them as prophecies, although the fans and critics have interpreted them and him, as so.

On this tour, he maintains the same attitude but approaches it differently. For the first time in his career, Dylan is vulnerable with his fans and explicit with his messages.

The man who was once cryptic and untouchable acknowledges his mortality. Now, his songs are prophecies predicting the death of another legend — him.

After exactly an hour and 45 minutes, and an out-of-breath, drawn out “thank yoouuu,” the show was over. One last time, the audience gave a standing ovation.

Dylan inched his way to the front stage, giving two quarter bows in appreciation.

The lights turned on, bouncing off of the golden accents of the theater, revealing the murals of endless rolling seats and the beckoning robed man.

Dylan turned around and shuffled away, seamlessly disappearing into the long red curtains backstage, most likely for the last time in Barcelona.

