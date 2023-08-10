Bidding farewell to The Daily Collegian (for real this time) | Column

This isn’t meant to be another senior column, I’ve already written one of those.

I just figured it’d make sense for my last budgeted article to have a similar feel to one, rather than ending off with a random story about a team I’ll probably never cover again.

Since writing that aforementioned column, I realized taking another class this summer wasn’t on me. I then came to the conclusion I could spend another semester writing for the nation’s best newspaper. (Editor’s note: Awwwww, but seriously, it’s time for him to leave.)

Though people in leadership positions at the university fail to understand the need for the student paper at Penn State, it’s not something I’ve ever taken for granted.

The number of times I’ve neglected to do things of greater priority — like applying for jobs or doing work for an internship — in order to do Collegian work is embarrassingly high.

Making sacrifices for the Collegian’s sake has been one of my greatest strengths and weaknesses over the past two-plus years. And while I don’t recommend following in my footsteps, I also can’t remember a single instance where I regretted choosing that work first.

What’s funny is I still feel like I have so much more to give to the newspaper and the people that make it up.

There are times I think about what my path would’ve been had I chosen to join the Collegian as a first-year or even one semester earlier. I even briefly considered coming back in the fall instead of taking my last class this summer, just so I could spend another fall in State College, everywhere from Beaver Stadium to the Willard Building.

But I made a far more rational choice, and this will be the last thing I write for TDC.

That’s something I have to accept, though I don’t anticipate I’ll be able to right away.

Weirdly, this feeling isn’t as a result of a lack of progress outside of the newspaper, I’m actually in the best place I’ve been on that front since walking in May with the rest of my classmates. I have a definite yes on one front and feel pretty good on another, but I’m scared of what’s to come.

Comfortability was always a constant at the Collegian. Even if I had no idea what I was doing or no clue who I’d be working with, I was comfortable.

Entering an uncomfortable world with real-life responsibilities is frightening, especially without some of my closest friends by my side to reassure me.

On top of all of that fear, detaching from it all won’t be easy because I care so much about it.

Few people knew more about the ins and outs of so much that went on over the past year within the Collegian. As much as it sounds (and is) overly involved, I loved the chaos.

I can only hope to care about a job in the future as I have cared about the well-being of the Collegian and those who fuel it every day of the year.

However, with no idea if I’ll be talented or prepared enough for the sports industry, I know if I work my ass off like I have been, I’ll find success in some form.

In reality, though, no matter how much success I find, it will only ever matter if I can capture the admiration for my work that I have for The Daily Collegian.

That love is something I fear I’ll be chasing for the rest of my life.